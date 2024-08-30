Nebraska football WR Jaylen Lloyd (Photo by Kyler Adams for Inside Nebraska)

Game day for Nebraska football is at our doorstep once again as quarterback Dylan Raiola, head coach Matt Rhule and the Huskers square off against UTEP. As Nebraska and UTEP get ready for kick off (2:30 p.m. CT on FOX), the Inside Nebraska crew* dishes out final score predictions for the game plus our staff's CFB Week 1 picks! GUESS THE SCORE CONTEST: Tell us your final score predictions IN THIS THREAD on our Insider's Board for a chance to win a free one-year subscription! Scroll to the bottom of this page for more info. *Publisher Zack Carpenter, staff writer Steve Marik, recruiting analyst Tim Verghese and digital producer Jansen Coburn

NEBRASKA vs. UTEP FINAL SCORE PREDICTIONS

Spread: NEB -27.5 Total: 49.5 >> Spread and total per BetMGM as of 6:00 p.m. CT on Thursday (August 29) ZACK: Nebraska 35, UTEP 13 STEVE: Nebraska 31, UTEP 14 TIM: Nebraska 31, UTEP 14 JANSEN: Nebraska 35, UTEP 14

CFB WEEK 1 PICKS

Week 1 Games Matchup Spread UTEP @ Nebraska NEB -27.5 Florida Atlantic @ Michigan State MSU -14 Western Michigan @ Wisconsin WISC -23.5 8 Penn State @ West Virginia PSU -8.5 Fresno State @ 9 Michigan MICH -21 UCLA @ Hawaii UCLA -14 23 USC vs. 13 LSU (in Las Vegas) LSU -4.5 14 Clemson vs. 1 Georgia (in Atlanta) UGA -13.5 19 Miami @ Florida MIA -2.5 7 Notre Dame @ 20 Texas A&M TA&M -3

Week 1 CFB Picks ATS (Against The Spread) $ = straight-up upset Zack Steve Tim Jansen UTEP UTEP UTEP UTEP FAU MSU MSU MSU Wisconsin Western Michigan Wisconsin Wisconsin Penn State WVU WVU WVU Michigan Michigan Michigan Michigan Hawaii UCLA Hawaii UCLA LSU LSU USC LSU Georgia Georgia Georgia Clemson Florida – $ Miami Miami Florida – $ Texas A&M Texas A&M Texas A&M Notre Dame – $ Last season: 64-72-4 (73 pts) Last season: 67-69-4 (72 pts) Last season: N/A Last season: 69-66-5 (77 pts)

2023 Season Final Standings

1 – Jansen Coburn: 69-66-5 (77 pts) 2 – Greg Smith: 64-70-6 (73 pts)* 3 – Zack Carpenter: 64-72-4 (73 pts) 4 – Steve Marik: 67-69-4 (72 pts) *Follow former Inside Nebraska senior recruiting analyst Greg Smith's work as a national recruiting analyst for Rivals.com HERE

Important notes: >>> Our 10 picks in the table above are made "Against the Spread." For example: If one of our staff members predicts Nebraska to beat UTEP, 35-14, they may still have UTEP listed on the chart because they are predicting a Nebraska win but do not believe the Huskers will cover the spread (which is -27.5 points in this case). For those unfamiliar with how ATS picks work, head to this link for a full rundown! >>> The spreads are locked in at 6 p.m. Thursday every week. Each staff member had the same spread to consider. >>> Scoring System: 1 point awarded in the season standings for each correct pick, 1 bonus point awarded for correctly picking an upset straight up, 1 bonus point awarded for predicting the exact score + winner of Nebraska's game. =========================

