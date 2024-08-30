Advertisement

Recruiting Mailbag: 2026 class ceiling, longterm OT outlook and flip watch

Recruiting Mailbag: 2026 class ceiling, longterm OT outlook and flip watch

In this week's recruiting mailbag, we address Nebraska's 2026 class ceiling, portal needs and commits on flip watch

 • Tim Verghese
UTEP Preview: Defending Scotty Walden's pace-and-space attack

UTEP Preview: Defending Scotty Walden's pace-and-space attack

Here's a preview of Nebraska's season-opening opponent, the UTEP Miners.

 • Steve Marik
WATCH: Nebraska football depth chart observations & UTEP game preview

WATCH: Nebraska football depth chart observations & UTEP game preview

YouTube show discussing the initial depth chart and previewing Nebraska's season opener against UTEP

 • Tim Verghese
Dylan Raiola's message to NU fans: "Buckle up, it's gonna be a fun ride"

Dylan Raiola's message to NU fans: "Buckle up, it's gonna be a fun ride"

Now would be a good time to start believing again, Husker fans.

 • Zack Carpenter
Nebraska VB: Huskers close out Kentucky in Top-10 showdown

Nebraska VB: Huskers close out Kentucky in Top-10 showdown

No. 2 Nebraska bounced back from a Set 2 letdown to capture a season-opening Top-10 victory over No. 9 Kentucky.

 • Zack Carpenter

Published Aug 30, 2024
Nebraska vs UTEP final score predictions plus CFB Week 1 picks
Inside Nebraska
Staff

Game day for Nebraska football is at our doorstep once again as quarterback Dylan Raiola, head coach Matt Rhule and the Huskers square off against UTEP.

As Nebraska and UTEP get ready for kick off (2:30 p.m. CT on FOX), the Inside Nebraska crew* dishes out final score predictions for the game plus our staff's CFB Week 1 picks!

GUESS THE SCORE CONTEST: Tell us your final score predictions IN THIS THREAD on our Insider's Board for a chance to win a free one-year subscription! Scroll to the bottom of this page for more info.

*Publisher Zack Carpenter, staff writer Steve Marik, recruiting analyst Tim Verghese and digital producer Jansen Coburn

NEBRASKA vs. UTEP FINAL SCORE PREDICTIONS

Spread: NEB -27.5

Total: 49.5

>> Spread and total per BetMGM as of 6:00 p.m. CT on Thursday (August 29)

ZACK: Nebraska 35, UTEP 13

STEVE: Nebraska 31, UTEP 14

TIM: Nebraska 31, UTEP 14

JANSEN: Nebraska 35, UTEP 14

CFB WEEK 1 PICKS

Week 1 Games
MatchupSpread

UTEP @ Nebraska

NEB -27.5

Florida Atlantic @ Michigan State

MSU -14

Western Michigan @ Wisconsin

WISC -23.5

8 Penn State @ West Virginia

PSU -8.5

Fresno State @ 9 Michigan

MICH -21

UCLA @ Hawaii

UCLA -14

23 USC vs. 13 LSU (in Las Vegas)

LSU -4.5

14 Clemson vs. 1 Georgia (in Atlanta)

UGA -13.5

19 Miami @ Florida

MIA -2.5

7 Notre Dame @ 20 Texas A&M

TA&M -3

Week 1 CFB Picks ATS (Against The Spread)
$ = straight-up upset
ZackSteveTimJansen

UTEP

UTEP

UTEP

UTEP

FAU

MSU

MSU

MSU

Wisconsin

Western Michigan

Wisconsin

Wisconsin

Penn State

WVU

WVU

WVU

Michigan

Michigan

Michigan

Michigan

Hawaii

UCLA

Hawaii

UCLA

LSU

LSU

USC

LSU

Georgia

Georgia

Georgia

Clemson

Florida – $

Miami

Miami

Florida – $

Texas A&M

Texas A&M

Texas A&M

Notre Dame – $

Last season:

64-72-4 (73 pts)

Last season:

67-69-4 (72 pts)

Last season:

N/A

Last season:

69-66-5 (77 pts)

2023 Season Final Standings

1 – Jansen Coburn: 69-66-5 (77 pts)

2 – Greg Smith: 64-70-6 (73 pts)*

3 – Zack Carpenter: 64-72-4 (73 pts)

4 – Steve Marik: 67-69-4 (72 pts)

*Follow former Inside Nebraska senior recruiting analyst Greg Smith's work as a national recruiting analyst for Rivals.com HERE

Important notes:

>>> Our 10 picks in the table above are made "Against the Spread." For example: If one of our staff members predicts Nebraska to beat UTEP, 35-14, they may still have UTEP listed on the chart because they are predicting a Nebraska win but do not believe the Huskers will cover the spread (which is -27.5 points in this case). For those unfamiliar with how ATS picks work, head to this link for a full rundown!

>>> The spreads are locked in at 6 p.m. Thursday every week. Each staff member had the same spread to consider.

>>> Scoring System: 1 point awarded in the season standings for each correct pick, 1 bonus point awarded for correctly picking an upset straight up, 1 bonus point awarded for predicting the exact score + winner of Nebraska's game.

Guess the Score Contest: Win a free one-year subscription

Head to THIS THREAD on our Insider's Board to give us your* prediction in our weekly Guess the Score Contest for a chance to win a free Inside Nebraska subscription!

*yore

Free year = Pick the correct winner AND the exact final score

Free month = Pick the correct winner AND the closest to each team's score without going over each team's final point total

You may only enter one score prediction each week, and predictions lock one hour before kickoff. Maximum subscription prize per person is one year.

