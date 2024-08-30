in other news
Game day for Nebraska football is at our doorstep once again as quarterback Dylan Raiola, head coach Matt Rhule and the Huskers square off against UTEP.
As Nebraska and UTEP get ready for kick off (2:30 p.m. CT on FOX), the Inside Nebraska crew* dishes out final score predictions for the game plus our staff's CFB Week 1 picks!
GUESS THE SCORE CONTEST: Tell us your final score predictions IN THIS THREAD on our Insider's Board for a chance to win a free one-year subscription!
*Publisher Zack Carpenter, staff writer Steve Marik, recruiting analyst Tim Verghese and digital producer Jansen Coburn
=================================
NEBRASKA vs. UTEP FINAL SCORE PREDICTIONS
Spread: NEB -27.5
Total: 49.5
>> Spread and total per BetMGM as of 6:00 p.m. CT on Thursday (August 29)
ZACK: Nebraska 35, UTEP 13
STEVE: Nebraska 31, UTEP 14
TIM: Nebraska 31, UTEP 14
JANSEN: Nebraska 35, UTEP 14
CFB WEEK 1 PICKS
2023 Season Final Standings
1 – Jansen Coburn: 69-66-5 (77 pts)
2 – Greg Smith: 64-70-6 (73 pts)*
3 – Zack Carpenter: 64-72-4 (73 pts)
4 – Steve Marik: 67-69-4 (72 pts)
*Follow former Inside Nebraska senior recruiting analyst Greg Smith's work as a national recruiting analyst for Rivals.com HERE
Important notes:
>>> Our 10 picks in the table above are made "Against the Spread." For example: If one of our staff members predicts Nebraska to beat UTEP, 35-14, they may still have UTEP listed on the chart because they are predicting a Nebraska win but do not believe the Huskers will cover the spread (which is -27.5 points in this case). For those unfamiliar with how ATS picks work, head to this link for a full rundown!
>>> The spreads are locked in at 6 p.m. Thursday every week. Each staff member had the same spread to consider.
>>> Scoring System: 1 point awarded in the season standings for each correct pick, 1 bonus point awarded for correctly picking an upset straight up, 1 bonus point awarded for predicting the exact score + winner of Nebraska's game.
=========================
