HuskerOnline

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. - Can Nebraska get their first road win of the season at Purdue? The Huskers will play at West Lafayette for the second straight year on Saturday. The Boilermakers have now lost three straight games in a row, after starting off 2-0. They are coming off a loss to Rutgers last week where the Scarlett Knights were forced to play their back-up quarterback. As things get closer to kickoff, here are today's keys to victory for Nebraska over Purdue. The Boilermakers are a 2 point favorite over the Big Red for today's 11 am CST game that can be seen on the Big Ten Network.

This will be Nebraska's second trip in a row to Purdue. (Associated Press)

KEYS TO VICTORY: Nebraska at Purdue

KEY 1: Finish drives Purdue's defense is going to give Nebraska plenty of opportunities, the key will be to finish drives with touchdowns. That's a big reason why the Big Red lost at Purdue in 2019. KEY 2: Limit big plays from Moore and Bell Purdue will have the two best offensive players arguably on the field Saturday in wide receivers David Bell and Rondale Moore. NU needs to limit their explosive plays and make quarterback Jack Plummer work. KEY 3: A diversified running game Dedrick Mills is expected to return at running back. Will that be enough to give this offense the diversity it's been missing with their running game? If they can get 15 quality carries from Mills, that's going to go a long way, and should open things up for Luke McCaffrey and Adrian Martinez in the running game. KEY 4: Get a front four pass rush This is been something that's been up and down for the Huskers in 2020, but they need to figure out a way to get a better push from their front four. Purdue will have one of the more average offensive lines NU has faced off against this season. KEY 5: Be the aggressor Purdue has lost three games in a row and Nebraska two games in a row. Both teams have had their struggles this season. The Huskers need to strike first and fast to set the tone on Saturday.

EXPERT TAKE: Nebraska at Purdue

Sean Callahan - HuskerOnline Publisher This will be a back and forth battle between Nebraska and Purdue's offense. The difference will be the mobility of the Husker quarterbacks. NU will leave West Lafayette with a win for the first time since 2017. Nebraska 31, Purdue 30 ############################## Robin Washut - HuskerOnline Senior Writer Nebraska has a laundry list of issues it needs to figure out, but Purdue might be just the remedy the Huskers need to get back on the winning side of the scoreboard. The main reason, of course, is Bob Diaco. I see Adrian Martinez having a solid day and the Blackshirts doing just enough to pick up a desperately-needed victory Nebraska 31, Purdue 28 ############################## Nate Clouse - HuskerOnline Lead Recruiting Analyst Nebraska needs this game in a bad, bad way. With their backs up against the wall, I think we see an Adrian Martinez-led Huskers offense get the better of a Bob Diaco coached defense. In fact, that could be just what this offense needs to give it a boost for what’s left of the season. It won’t be flashy, but NU makes enough plays on the ground and through the air to sneak one out. Nebraska 30, Purdue 27 ############################## Mike'l Severe - 1620 the Zone I think we are going to get a shootout from these two teams. With Purdue allowing nearly 8 yards a completion along with the Boilers' issues with stopping QB run I think the Huskers will have success. No one has really stopped Purdue's offense this year so at least on paper it looks like a game in the 30's. If it comes down to special teams Nebraska actually has the advantage. Nebraska 34, Purdue 30 ############################## Andy Kendeigh - KETV Channel 7 Sports Director Which Husker team shows up in West Lafayette? The one that was humbled at home to Illinois two weeks ago or the one that fought tooth and nail but came up just short at Iowa? I think (or hope?) there was a lesson learned against the Fighting Illini. Plus, Nebraska remembers what happened last year at Purdue and wants to right a wrong. Nebraska 38, Purdue 35

HuskerOnline Week 7 Score Predictions Week 7 Sean Callahan Robin Washut Nate Clouse Mike'l Severe Andy Kendeigh Neb. at Purdue 31-30 Nebraska 31-28 Nebraska. 30-27 Nebraska 34-30 Nebraska 38-35 Nebraska PSU at Rutgers 27-21 PSU 24-17 PSU 27-14 PSU 38-26 PSU 24-21 PSU Iowa at Illinois 34-24 Iowa 35-10 Iowa 35-16 Iowa 34-14 Iowa 21-17 Iowa Ind. at Wisc. 38-20 Wisc. 27-23 Ind. 31-21 Wisc. 28-14 Wisc. 35-24 Wisc. Okie. State at TCU 41-37 OSU 51-48 OSU 28-27 OSU 27-24 TCU 31-28 OSU TAMU at Auburn 34-30 Auburn 33-20 TAMU 28-20 TAMU 2724 TAMU 27-24 Auburn