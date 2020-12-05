 Here are today's keys to victory for Nebraska against Purdue, along with the HuskerOnline Saturday score predictions.
Nebraska vs. Purdue: Keys to victory, HOL score predictions

Sean Callahan • HuskerOnline
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. - Can Nebraska get their first road win of the season at Purdue? The Huskers will play at West Lafayette for the second straight year on Saturday.

The Boilermakers have now lost three straight games in a row, after starting off 2-0. They are coming off a loss to Rutgers last week where the Scarlett Knights were forced to play their back-up quarterback.

As things get closer to kickoff, here are today's keys to victory for Nebraska over Purdue. The Boilermakers are a 2 point favorite over the Big Red for today's 11 am CST game that can be seen on the Big Ten Network.

This will be Nebraska's second trip in a row to Purdue. (Associated Press)

KEYS TO VICTORY: Nebraska at Purdue 

KEY 1: Finish drives

Purdue's defense is going to give Nebraska plenty of opportunities, the key will be to finish drives with touchdowns. That's a big reason why the Big Red lost at Purdue in 2019.

KEY 2: Limit big plays from Moore and Bell

Purdue will have the two best offensive players arguably on the field Saturday in wide receivers David Bell and Rondale Moore. NU needs to limit their explosive plays and make quarterback Jack Plummer work.

KEY 3: A diversified running game

Dedrick Mills is expected to return at running back. Will that be enough to give this offense the diversity it's been missing with their running game? If they can get 15 quality carries from Mills, that's going to go a long way, and should open things up for Luke McCaffrey and Adrian Martinez in the running game.

KEY 4: Get a front four pass rush

This is been something that's been up and down for the Huskers in 2020, but they need to figure out a way to get a better push from their front four. Purdue will have one of the more average offensive lines NU has faced off against this season.

KEY 5: Be the aggressor

Purdue has lost three games in a row and Nebraska two games in a row. Both teams have had their struggles this season. The Huskers need to strike first and fast to set the tone on Saturday.

EXPERT TAKE: Nebraska at Purdue  

Sean Callahan - HuskerOnline Publisher

This will be a back and forth battle between Nebraska and Purdue's offense. The difference will be the mobility of the Husker quarterbacks. NU will leave West Lafayette with a win for the first time since 2017.

Nebraska 31, Purdue 30

Robin Washut - HuskerOnline Senior Writer

Nebraska has a laundry list of issues it needs to figure out, but Purdue might be just the remedy the Huskers need to get back on the winning side of the scoreboard. The main reason, of course, is Bob Diaco. I see Adrian Martinez having a solid day and the Blackshirts doing just enough to pick up a desperately-needed victory

Nebraska 31, Purdue 28

Nate Clouse - HuskerOnline Lead Recruiting Analyst

Nebraska needs this game in a bad, bad way. With their backs up against the wall, I think we see an Adrian Martinez-led Huskers offense get the better of a Bob Diaco coached defense. In fact, that could be just what this offense needs to give it a boost for what’s left of the season. It won’t be flashy, but NU makes enough plays on the ground and through the air to sneak one out.

Nebraska 30, Purdue 27

Mike'l Severe - 1620 the Zone

I think we are going to get a shootout from these two teams. With Purdue allowing nearly 8 yards a completion along with the Boilers' issues with stopping QB run I think the Huskers will have success. No one has really stopped Purdue's offense this year so at least on paper it looks like a game in the 30's. If it comes down to special teams Nebraska actually has the advantage.

Nebraska 34, Purdue 30

Andy Kendeigh - KETV Channel 7 Sports Director

Which Husker team shows up in West Lafayette? The one that was humbled at home to Illinois two weeks ago or the one that fought tooth and nail but came up just short at Iowa? I think (or hope?) there was a lesson learned against the Fighting Illini. Plus, Nebraska remembers what happened last year at Purdue and wants to right a wrong.

Nebraska 38, Purdue 35


HuskerOnline Week 7 Score Predictions 
Week 7 Sean Callahan Robin Washut Nate Clouse Mike'l Severe Andy Kendeigh 

Neb. at Purdue

31-30

Nebraska

31-28

Nebraska.

30-27

Nebraska

34-30

Nebraska

38-35

Nebraska

PSU at Rutgers

27-21

PSU

24-17

PSU

27-14

PSU

38-26

PSU

24-21

PSU

Iowa at Illinois

34-24

Iowa

35-10

Iowa

35-16

Iowa

34-14

Iowa

21-17

Iowa

Ind. at Wisc.

38-20

Wisc.

27-23

Ind.

31-21

Wisc.

28-14

Wisc.

35-24

Wisc.

Okie. State at TCU

41-37

OSU

51-48

OSU

28-27

OSU

27-24

TCU

31-28

OSU

TAMU at Auburn

34-30

Auburn

33-20

TAMU

28-20

TAMU

2724

TAMU

27-24

Auburn
HuskerOnline Score Prediction Standings 
Expert Picker Straight Up vs. the Spread  Cumulative Total 

Sean Callahan

HuskerOnline

19-11

17-13

36

Nate Clouse

HuskerOnline

19-11

17-13

36

Robin Washut

HuskerOnline

19-11

16-14

35

Andy Kendeigh

KETV ABC-Omaha

17-13

17-13

34

Mike'l Severe

OWH Bottom Line

17-13

15-15

32
