Nebraska vs. Oklahoma: Keys to victory, HOL score predictions

NORMAN, Okla. - Nebraska (2-1) will renew their rivalry with Oklahoma (2-0) today in Norman for a nationally televised game on FOX at 11 a.m. This will be the first match-up between the two schools since the Big 12 Championship game in 2010 - The Huskers final game as a member of the Big 12 Conference. Saturday also marks the 50th anniversary of the famed 1971 Game of the Century between the two programs. Here are today's keys to victory for NU vs. OU. Nebraska enters today's game as a 22.5 point underdog.

KEYS TO VICTORY: Nebraska at Oklahoma

KEY 1: Physicality on defense Nebraska's biggest advantage in this game is the physicality of their defense upfront. If the Huskers are going to have a chance vs. OU, they are going to have to get off blocks and win at the line of scrimmage on defense and force Spencer Rattler into some difficult situations. KEY 2: Protecting Martinez Oklahoma's defense has produced 63 total QB pressures in two games, including 11 sacks and 40 quarterback hurries. Nebraska has given up 40 total pressures and has had five penalties on their offensive line over three games. This match-up is going to tell us right away what type of game we are going to see on Saturday. KEY 3: Explosive plays Eight different players on Nebraska's teams have produced either a run or a catch of 20+ yards in 2021. The Huskers are going to need to find some of these explosive plays on Saturday. KEY 4: Force at least two turnovers Nebraska's defense obviously has to show up in a big way today for the Huskers to have a chance. The Blackshirts need to force at least two turnovers on Saturday. KEY 5: Keep it close at halftime Nebraska cannot afford to get down early in this one. This has to be a game going into the locker room. Nebraska is not built to be a comeback team. They need to take this game into the third quarter and come out with confidence in the second half.

EXPERT TAKE: Nebraska at Oklahoma

Sean Callahan - HuskerOnline Publisher Nebraska's physicality on defense will give Oklahoma problems early in this game. The Blackshirts will also force two turnovers. However, that won't be enough, as NU's offensive line is a bad match-up vs. OU's defensive front. The Sooners will pull away by the late third quarter. Oklahoma 38, Nebraska 27 ############################## Robin Washut - HuskerOnline Senior Writer There’s a fairly clear blueprint Nebraska needs to follow to have any chance at pulling off an upset today, or at least to keep it close into the fourth quarter. Run the ball effectively, win the turnover battle, limit costly penalties, play great defense, and win special teams. I can’t remember the last time all of those things happened in a game together under Scott Frost, so I’m not expecting the stars to all finally align today. Oklahoma 41, Nebraska 24 ############################## Jim Rose - 1110 KFAB Radio Sports Director With the place brimming with OU and NU legends from The Game of the Century both teams should be sufficiently inspired to play their best. This thing hinges on what the Huskers can do on the ground against a Sooner defense that is loaded with athletes but who are primed to stop the pass first. The Husker Blackshirts are improving by the week but it may not show against a complete OU offense. They have five pre-season All-Big 12 picks. Success today will be measured by first downs gained and how many times we see the Oklahoma punter. The plucky Huskers will hang around but better days are ahead. Oklahoma 35, Nebraska 10

############################## Mike'l Severe - 1620 the Zone Spencer Rattler can be spectacular at times with his quick release and making throws from all kinds of angles. He also can make some mistakes by forcing it if you keep him in the pocket and drop into coverage. I think Nebraska can do well vs the Sooners run game allowing them to make Rattler go on some long drives to score. I like Martinez to be able to do well on designed run plays especially if Nebraska uses motion to set them up. The concern is if and when Nebraska gets behind can they stick to the game plan. As always, NU needs to force some turnovers and not turn the ball over to stay in it. Oklahoma 41, Nebraska 24 ############################## Andy Kendeigh - KETV Channel 7 Sports Director Lincoln Riley is 47-8 but 24-2 at home. Scott Frost is 0-7 against top 25 teams, 0-3 vs. teams in the top 5. The best shot Nebraska has is a fast start, force a few turnovers and hang around--keep it close and hope to make some difference-making plays at the end. Unfortunately, I don't see that happening. Oklahoma 41, Nebraska 20

HuskerOnline Week 3 Score Predictions Week 3 Sean Callahan Robin Washut Jim Rose Mike'l Severe Andy Kendeigh Nebraska at Okla. 38-27 OU 41-24 OU 35-10 OU 41-24 OU 41-20 OU Minn. at Colorado 27-23 CU 23-21 CU 28-10 CU 23-20 CU 28-24 CU Purdue at N. Dame 41-31 ND 42-21 ND 31-20 ND 31-27 ND 31-21 ND NW at Duke 23-21 NW 14-10 NW 17-7 Duke 27-21 NW 12-7 NW Auburn at Penn State 34-26 PSU 28-27 Auburn 28-21 PSU 28-21 PSU 24-21 Auburn Okla. St. at Boise St. 38-34 OSU 30-20 BSU 35-31 OSU 35-27 BSU 35-27 BSU