HuskerOnline

EVANSTON, Ill. - After an unforeseen open weekend, the Nebraska (0-1) football team will try to get back on track today at Northwestern (2-0). The Wildcats have gotten off to an impressive 2-0 start in Big Ten play, while the Huskers were forced to sit out last Saturday after their game with Wisconsin was canceled. As things get closer to kickoff, here are today's keys to victory for the Huskers over the Wildcats. Nebraska enters today's game as a 4 point underdog to Northwestern. Kickoff is set for 11 am CST and the game can be seen on the BTN.

KEYS TO VICTORY: Nebraska at Northwestern

KEY 1: Establish an offensive rhythm What will this Husker offense look like after a week of rest and fine-tuning? I expect to see plenty of new wrinkles, including junior college wide receiver Omar Manning on the field. Nebraska needs to find a way to get into a rhythm early against this stingy Wildcat defense. KEY 2: Be ready for a fistfight style game Northwestern will do what they do. They muddy the waters and they will make you earn everything you get. Against Iowa, running back Isaiah Bowser had 25 carries and averaged just 3.4 yards per carry. His long run was just 21 yards, but he kept things on schedule and slowed the game down. KEY 3: Scheme up your playmakers Nebraska has more playmakers on offense than Northwestern. A year ago we saw Scott Frost scheme up Wan'Dale Robinson for multiple explosive plays. The Huskers need to do that again with players like Robinson and Luke McCaffrey. KEY 4: Managing the situation in the secondary The first half is going to dicy for Erik Chinander and the Husker secondary. Quinton Newsome and Myles Farmer are going to have to play a bulk of the snaps in place of the suspended Cam Taylor-Britt and Deontai Williams. They need to play with sound fundamentals and not allow any big plays down the field. There's no question the Wildcats are going to test this early. KEY 5: Don't beat yourself This sounds like a broken record, but when you play Northwestern you cannot beat yourself. That means limiting turnovers and mistakes. A week ago that's how Northwestern was able to come back and beat Iowa after trailing 17-0.

EXPERT TAKE: Nebraska at Northwestern

Sean Callahan - HuskerOnline Publisher Nebraska is a better team than 2019, I truly believe that. The extra time to get ready for Northwestern should also be an advantage. I think we see a well prepared Husker team come out of Evanston with a hard-fought victory. Nebraska 30, Northwestern 24 ############################## Robin Washut - HuskerOnline Senior Writer As long as Nebraska can play a relatively clean game and look like the team it was for the first 27 minutes at Ohio State, this is one the Huskers can definitely win. In the context of what Saturday could mean for the 2020 Big Ten West standings, it could be approaching must-win territory for NU. Like most every other meeting in this series, I expect today to come down to the wire, with Nebraska leaving with a big-time road victory. Nebraska 31, Northwestern 28 ############################## Nate Clouse - HuskerOnline Lead Recruiting Analyst This is bound to be another close game just like most of the past matchups between these two teams. I think this will be a back and forth type of game with the team that limits mistakes and big plays the most being the one that comes out on top. I see the Huskers making one more big play than the Wildcats to come out on top for the win. Nebraska 28, Northwestern 23 ############################## Mike'l Severe - 1620 the Zone I think Nebraska matches up well with Northwestern in this spot. If we see the speed that the Huskers have on the roster actually in the game we could see the Wildcats doing a lot of chasing. I worry a little about the power running game from NW and Ramsey's efficiency but this is one where it's easy to see Nebraska getting the best of Northwestern in every phase of the matchup. Still, it's always close, right? Nebraska 27, Northwestern 23 ############################## Andy Kendeigh - KETV Channel 7 Sports Director Scott Frost wants a tough team. This game serves as a good barometer. Northwestern is the stingiest run defense in the Big Ten and will bruise you at the line of scrimmage. Matt Farniok calls this an inch-by-inch game and that he loves this challenge. The tougher team wins Saturday and Saturday is the day Nebraska turns a corner. Nebraska 31, Northwestern 28

HuskerOnline Week 3 Score Predictions Week Sean Callahan Robin Washut Nate Clouse Mike'l Severe Andy Kendeigh Neb. at NW 30-24 Neb. 31-28 Neb. 28-23 Neb. 27-23 Neb. 31-28 Neb. MSU at Iowa 24-10 Iowa 21-10 Iowa 28-17 Iowa 27-17 Iowa 21-10 Iowa Minn. at Illinois 38-27 Minn. 27-13 Minn. 35-21 Minn. 35-27 Minn. 34-31 Illinois Mich. at Indiana 37-23 Mich. 38-35 Indiana 33-28 Mich. 27-23 Mich. 27-20 Mich. Stanford at Oregon 34-27 Oregon 36-28 Oregon 38-17 Oregon 34-20 Oregon 27-24 Oregon Fla. vs. Georgia 38-34 Fla. 24-22 Fla. 30-28 Fla. 27-24 UGA 17-10 Fla.