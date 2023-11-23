Game day for Nebraska football is at our doorstep once again as the Huskers (5-6, 3-5 Big Ten) host Iowa (9-2, 6-2) for a massive next chapter in their Black Friday rivalry series. As Nebraska and Iowa get ready for kick off (11 a.m. Central Time on CBS) the Inside Nebraska crew dishes out final score predictions for the game plus our staff's CFB Week 13 picks! >> GUESS THE SCORE CONTEST: Tell us your final score predictions IN THIS THREAD on our Insider's Board for a chance to win a free one-month or free one-year subscription! Scroll past the table of CFB staff picks below for more info. >> SUBSCRIBE: All access to our premium content & boards =========================

Nebraska vs. Iowa Final Score Predictions

Spread at time of picks: NEB -2.5 O/U 26.5 ZACK: Nebraska 14, Iowa 11 STEVE: Nebraska 16, Iowa 13 GREG: Nebraska 17, Iowa 13 JANSEN: Nebraska 17, Iowa 10 *Line per BetMGM as of 8 p.m. Tuesday

“The Ten” … Games to Pick

Week 13 Games Matchup Spread Nebraska (5-6) vs. 16 Iowa (9-2) NEB -2.5 2 Ohio State (11-0) at 3 Michigan (11-0) MICH -3.5 Northwestern (6-5) at Illinois (5-6) ILL -5.5 Wisconsin (6-5) at Minnesota (5-6) WISC -2.0 Maryland (6-5) at Rutgers (6-5) MD -1.0 13 Ole Miss (9-2) at Mississippi State (5-6) Ole Miss -10.5 11 Oregon State (8-3) at 6 Oregon (11-0) ORE -13.5 8 Alabama (10-1) at Auburn (6-5) ALA -15.0 Washington State (5-6) at 5 Washington (11-0) WASH -16.5 4 Florida State (11-0) at Florida (5-6) FSU -6.5

Week 13 CFB Picks ATS Zack Steve Greg Jansen Nebraska Nebraska Nebraska Nebraska Ohio State Ohio State Ohio State Ohio State N'Western Illinois Illinois Illinois Wisconsin Wisconsin Minnesota - $ Minnesota - $ Maryland Rutgers - $ Maryland Rutgers - $ Miss. State Ole Miss Ole Miss Ole Miss Oregon State Oregon Oregon Oregon State Auburn Alabama Alabama Alabama Wazzu Washington Washington Washington Florida FSU Florida FSU Last week: 4-6 (5 pts) Last week: 5-5 (7 pts) Last week: 5-5 (6 pts) Last week: 5-5 (7 pts)

Season Standings After Week 12

Jansen: 62-53-5 (69 pts) Greg: 60-54-6 (68 pts) Steve: 59-57-4 (64 pts) Zack: 54-62-4 (63 pts)

Important notes: >>> Our 10 picks in the table above are made "Against the Spread." For example: If one of our staff members predicts Nebraska to beat Iowa, 21-20, they may still have Iowa listed on the chart because they are predicting a Nebraska win but do not believe the Huskers will cover the spread (which is -2.5 points in this case). For those unfamiliar with how ATS picks work, head to this link for a full rundown! >>> The spreads are locked in at 2 p.m. Wednesday every week. Each staff member had the same spread to consider. >>> Scoring System: 1 point awarded in the season standings for each correct pick, 1 bonus point awarded for correctly picking an upset straight up, 1 bonus point awarded for predicting the exact score + winner of Nebraska's game.

