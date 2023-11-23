Nebraska vs. Iowa final score predictions plus CFB Week 13 picks
Game day for Nebraska football is at our doorstep once again as the Huskers (5-6, 3-5 Big Ten) host Iowa (9-2, 6-2) for a massive next chapter in their Black Friday rivalry series.
As Nebraska and Iowa get ready for kick off (11 a.m. Central Time on CBS) the Inside Nebraska crew dishes out final score predictions for the game plus our staff's CFB Week 13 picks!
Nebraska vs. Iowa Final Score Predictions
Spread at time of picks:
NEB -2.5
O/U 26.5
ZACK: Nebraska 14, Iowa 11
STEVE: Nebraska 16, Iowa 13
GREG: Nebraska 17, Iowa 13
JANSEN: Nebraska 17, Iowa 10
*Line per BetMGM as of 8 p.m. Tuesday
“The Ten” … Games to Pick
|Matchup
|Spread
|
Nebraska (5-6) vs. 16 Iowa (9-2)
|
NEB -2.5
|
2 Ohio State (11-0) at 3 Michigan (11-0)
|
MICH -3.5
|
Northwestern (6-5) at Illinois (5-6)
|
ILL -5.5
|
Wisconsin (6-5) at Minnesota (5-6)
|
WISC -2.0
|
Maryland (6-5) at Rutgers (6-5)
|
MD -1.0
|
13 Ole Miss (9-2) at Mississippi State (5-6)
|
Ole Miss -10.5
|
11 Oregon State (8-3) at 6 Oregon (11-0)
|
ORE -13.5
|
8 Alabama (10-1) at Auburn (6-5)
|
ALA -15.0
|
Washington State (5-6) at 5 Washington (11-0)
|
WASH -16.5
|
4 Florida State (11-0) at Florida (5-6)
|
FSU -6.5
|Zack
|Steve
|Greg
|Jansen
|
Nebraska
|
Nebraska
|
Nebraska
|
Nebraska
|
Ohio State
|
Ohio State
|
Ohio State
|
Ohio State
|
N'Western
|
Illinois
|
Illinois
|
Illinois
|
Wisconsin
|
Wisconsin
|
Minnesota - $
|
Minnesota - $
|
Maryland
|
Rutgers - $
|
Maryland
|
Rutgers - $
|
Miss. State
|
Ole Miss
|
Ole Miss
|
Ole Miss
|
Oregon State
|
Oregon
|
Oregon
|
Oregon State
|
Auburn
|
Alabama
|
Alabama
|
Alabama
|
Wazzu
|
Washington
|
Washington
|
Washington
|
Florida
|
FSU
|
Florida
|
FSU
|
Last week:
4-6 (5 pts)
|
Last week:
5-5 (7 pts)
|
Last week:
5-5 (6 pts)
|
Last week:
5-5 (7 pts)
Season Standings After Week 12
Jansen: 62-53-5 (69 pts)
Greg: 60-54-6 (68 pts)
Steve: 59-57-4 (64 pts)
Zack: 54-62-4 (63 pts)
Important notes:
>>> Our 10 picks in the table above are made "Against the Spread." For example: If one of our staff members predicts Nebraska to beat Iowa, 21-20, they may still have Iowa listed on the chart because they are predicting a Nebraska win but do not believe the Huskers will cover the spread (which is -2.5 points in this case). For those unfamiliar with how ATS picks work, head to this link for a full rundown!
>>> The spreads are locked in at 2 p.m. Wednesday every week. Each staff member had the same spread to consider.
>>> Scoring System: 1 point awarded in the season standings for each correct pick, 1 bonus point awarded for correctly picking an upset straight up, 1 bonus point awarded for predicting the exact score + winner of Nebraska's game.
>>> We will do weekly picks during the regular season, and we will extend it into the postseason if Nebraska reaches a bowl game.
Guess the Score Contest: Win a free one-year subscription
Head to THIS THREAD on our Insider's Board to give us your* prediction in our weekly Guess the Score Contest!
Free year = Pick the correct winner AND the exact final score
Free month = Pick the correct winner AND the closest to each team's score without going over each team's final point total
You may only enter one score prediction each week, and predictions lock one hour before kickoff. Maximum subscription prize per person is one year.
THIS YEAR'S CONTEST WINNERS:
Nebraska at Minnesota: None
at Colorado: Jaemekon
Northern Illinois: NU HZKRZ
Louisiana Tech: HuskerFitter98
Michigan: TheAdmiral1777 and argon
at Illinois: Huskersrockin
Northwestern: HuskerRick
Purdue: gobigredno.1***
at Michigan State: saudi_aurora
Maryland: valleyred
at Wisconsin: Hskr I brly kno her
***Our first one-year winner of the year! Correctly predicted the exact final score and winner: Nebraska 31, Purdue 14