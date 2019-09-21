CHAMPAIGN, Ill. - Nebraska will officially open up Big Ten Conference play today at Illinois. The Huskers are coming off a convincing 44-8 victory over Northern Illinois last week, while the Illini dropped a disappointing home game to Eastern Michigan this past Saturday. As things get closer to kickoff, here are today's keys to victory for Nebraska. NU enters tonight's 7 pm game as a 13.5 point favorite over Illinois.

Nebraska's offense went over 500 yards for the first time this season last week against Northern Illinois. (Associated Press)

KEYS TO VICTORY: Nebraska at Illinois

KEY 1: Finding big plays in the passing game Illinois comes into Saturday with a very shakey passing defense. Nebraska needs to protect Adrian Martinez and find big plays downfield when they are there. KEY 2: Limit Corbin's big runs

Reggie Corbin is far and away Illinois's best football player. He hurt NU in Lincoln a year ago, and he's averaging 7.5 yards per carry this year and averaged 8.5 a year ago. The Huskers can't let Corbin get hot. That's Illinois's best chance of winning this game. KEY 3: Tackling in space Tackling in space has been an issue at times this year for Nebraska. I look for Illinois to try to find match-ups they like, and force NU to make tackles in the open field. KEY 4: The kicking game What will the kicking game look like today? The Huskers added another walk-on kicker to the roster this week, and we still don't know Barrett Pickering's long-term outlook. The Huskers need to have a solid plan in place today for the kicking game. KEY 5: Finish If Nebraska jumps on the Illini early, they need to finish. This game has the potential to be like Colorado where the Huskers could pull out to an early lead. They can't let their foot off the gas pedal this time around.

EXPERT TAKE: Nebraska at Illinois

Sean Callahan - HuskerOnline Publisher This is as favorable of a road match-up Nebraska has had in the Big Ten since going to Purdue in 2013. It's also the largest road line since then as well (-23.5). I think Nebraska will be able to move the ball at Illinois fairly consistently. I don't see them getting a ton of pressure on Martinez, and if that's case look for a 300+ yard passing day. I look for NU to jump on Illinois early and cruise to a nice road victory. Nebraska 41, Illinois 20 ############################## Robin Washut - HuskerOnline Senior Writer If Nebraska is truly going to contend for the Big Ten West, this is an absolute must-win game. It’s been a long time since NU was favored this heavily on the road vs a conference opponent, and assuming the progress made each week continues, the Huskers should take care of business. Nebraska 42, Illinois 24 ############################## Nate Clouse - HuskerOnline Lead Recruiting Analyst I think we continue to see the Nebraska offense come together and take steps forward this week at Illinois. Defensively, running back Reggie Corbin is a concern for the Blackshirts but I think some of his big plays will be negated by turnover forced by the Huskers. Overall, the Big Red go out and get a much-needed win on the road. Nebraska 42, Illinois 21 ############################## Mike'l Severe - 1620 the Zone I was concerned about NIU going after inexperienced safeties and Ross Bowers missed a couple of open receivers. Brandon Peters probably hits a couple of those for Illinois. At the same time, the Illini really struggled in space vs. Eastern Michigan. I'm excited to see Adrian Martinez on the zone read vs Illinois. It's a big OL game for the Huskers. Nebraska 34, Illinois 17 ############################## Andy Kendeigh - KETV Channel 7 Sports Director Adrian Martinez is poised for a huge game. Illinois pass defense is vulnerable --Eastern Michigan's Mike Glass threw for 316 yards and 3 touchdowns in the Eagles upset win last weekend in Champaign. Think Taylor Martinez at Oklahoma State --Adrian Martinez will have a huge day through the air and Nebraska gets road win number one for Scott Frost. Nebraska 51, Illinois 31

HuskerOnline Week 4 Score Predictions Week Sean Callahan Robin Washut Nate Clouse Mike'l Severe Andy Kendeigh Nebraska at Illinois 41-20 Neb. 42-24 Neb. 42-21 Neb. 34-17 Neb. 51-31 Neb. Michigan at Wisconsin 27-20 Wisc. 30-26 Wisc. 30-28 Wisc. 20-14 Michigan 23-17 Wisc. MSU at Northwestern 17-13 MSU 13-10 NW 24-14 MSU 17-13 MSU 11-8 MSU UCF at Pittsburgh 38-24 UCF 49-27 UCF 42-24 UCF 31-20 UCF 37-21 UCF Notre Dame at Georgia 34-24 Georgia 38-21 Georgia 42-30 Georgia 26-10 Georgia 27-21 Georgia California at Ole Miss 31-27 Cal. 23-23 Ole Miss 28-27 Cal. 23-30 Ole Miss 33-27 Ole Miss