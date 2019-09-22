CHAMPAIGN, Ill. - Learning how to win is not easy. For Nebraska (3-1, 1-0), they are coming off back-to-back 4-8 seasons and they had lost eight consecutive road games before Saturday night's 42-38 win at Illinois (2-2, 0-1).

That's what makes NU's victory in Champaign that much more special. The Huskers had to overcome a litany of mistakes. Four turnovers on offense, an assignment bust on defense that allowed Illinois to jump on Nebraska from the game's opening possession. There were four different times in the game the Illini held a 14 point lead on the Big Red, but still, Scott Frost's team was able to overcome.

This was a game a year ago NU would've lost. It was a game they lost earlier this year at Colorado. Finally, when it mattered, things came together on Saturday night and Frost's offense exploded for 28 second-half points and nearly 700 yards of total offense.

"It was an emotional game," Frost said. "I'm really happy with overall how we played and how much better we played this week as a team.

"We talked all week about finishing when we had a chance to finish. This week it was about everybody no matter what the situation is, falling back on your training, doing your job and executing with speed. Nobody panicking and just going out and playing. On our sideline I didn't see anyone panic, I didn't see anyone worry. I'm really happy for the guys to overcome what they overcame. We just don't want to be in that spot very often."

Saturday was also a potential season-changing moment for quarterback Adrian Martinez. The sophomore led NU with 327 yards passing and 118 yards rushing, becoming just the second quarterback in school history to throw for 300 and rush for 100 yards in one game.

His 445 yards of total offense was the third-best game in school history.

"We answered the call tonight," Martinez said. "Our guys stayed confident. We didn't let it get to us, we were down a couple of touchdowns. No one lost faith in our team. We were confident and we executed. We had that faith in our ability to go out there and still win the game."

Now the page turns to Ohio State. College GameDay will be coming to Lincoln for the first time since 2007.

NU won't have much time to even think about this game when they get off the plane in Lincoln.

"Listen, we are where we are," Frost said "We could easily be 4-0 and everybody would be saying we are a top 15 team. We could easily be 2-2 and we are talking about how it's not any better and the sky is falling. We are where we are. We are a lot better than we were Week 1, we are a lot better than we were four games into last seasons for sure.

"As long as we keep getting better, good things are in the future. We are going to do the best we can every single week. We have a great team coming in next week. Watching (Ohio State) a little on tape, I think they are as good of a team as I've seen since I've been in the Big Ten. We've got a huge challenge, and we've got to get back to work."

Now on to the breakdown...