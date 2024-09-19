Advertisement
Published Sep 19, 2024
Nebraska vs. Illinois final score predictions plus CFB Week 4 picks
Game day for Nebraska football is nearly at our doorstep once again as quarterback Dylan Raiola, head coach Matt Rhule and the Huskers square off against Big Ten foe Illinois.

As the No. 22-ranked Huskers (3-0) and No. 24-ranked Illini (3-0) get ready for kick off (7:00 p.m. CT on FOX), the Inside Nebraska crew* dishes out final score predictions for the game plus their CFB Week 4 picks against the spread!

GUESS THE SCORE CONTEST: Tell us your final score predictions for Nebraska-Illinois for a chance to win a free one-year subscription!

Publisher Zack Carpenter, staff writer Steve Marik, recruiting analyst Tim Verghese and digital producer Jansen Coburn

NEBRASKA vs. ILLINOIS FINAL SCORE PREDICTIONS

Spread: NEB -7.5

Total: 42.5

>> Spread and total per BetMGM as of Wednesday, Sept. 18

ZACK: Nebraska 24, Illinois 13

STEVE: Nebraska 31, Illinois 23

TIM: Nebraska 27, Illinois 17

JANSEN: Nebraska 28, Illinois 17

CFB WEEK 4 PICKS

Week 4 Games
MatchupSpread

24 Illinois (3-0) @ 22 Nebraska (3-0)

NEB -7.5

11 USC (2-0) @ 18 Michigan (2-1)

USC -5.5

UCLA (1-1) @ 16 LSU (2-1)

LSU -24.5

Rutgers (2-0) @ Virginia Tech (2-1)

VT -3.5

Northwestern (2-1) @ Washington (2-1)

WASH -10.5

Iowa (2-1) @ Minnesota (2-1)

IOWA -2.5

Michigan State (3-0) @ Boston College (2-1)

BC -6.5

Purdue (1-1) @ Oregon State (2-1)

ORST -4.5

12 Utah (3-0) @ 14 Oklahoma State (3-0)

UT -2.5

6 Tennessee (3-0) @ 15 Oklahoma (3-0)

TN -7

Week 4 CFB Picks ATS
ZackSteveTimJansen

Nebraska

Nebraska

Nebraska

Nebraska

USC

USC

Michigan

USC

LSU

UCLA

LSU

LSU

Rutgers – $

Rutgers – $

Rutgers

Rutgers – $

Washington

Washington

Washington

Washington

Iowa

Iowa

Iowa

Minnesota – $

Boston College

Boston College

Michigan State

Michigan State

Oregon State

Oregon State

Oregon State

Oregon State

Okie State – $

Utah

Okie State

Okie State – $

Tennessee

Tennessee

Tennessee

Tennessee

Last week:

3-7 (3 pts)

Last week:

5-5 (7 pts)

Last week:

7-3 (7 pts)

Last week:

4-6 (5 pts)

Important notes:

>>> Our 10 picks in the table above are made "Against the Spread." For example: If one of our staff members predicts Nebraska to beat Colorado, 35-31, they may still have Colorado listed on the chart because they are predicting a Nebraska win but do not believe the Huskers will cover the spread. For those unfamiliar with how ATS picks work, head to this link for a full rundown!

>>> The spreads are locked in on Thursday every week. Each staff member had the same spread to consider.

>>> Scoring System: 1 point awarded in the season standings for each correct pick, 1 bonus point awarded for correctly picking an upset straight up, 1 bonus point awarded for predicting the exact score + winner of Nebraska's game.

Standings

1 – Zack: 13-17 (17 pts)

2 – Tim: 15-15 (15 pts)

3 – Steve: 12-18 (15 pts)

4 – Jansen: 9-21 (11 pts)

Record in straight-up upset picks:

Zack: 4-4

Tim: 0-1

Steve: 3-0

Jansen: 2-2

Guess the Score Contest: Win a free one-year subscription

Head to THIS THREAD on our Insider's Board to give us your* prediction in our weekly Guess the Score Contest for a chance to win a free Inside Nebraska subscription!

*yore

Free year = Pick the correct winner AND the exact final score

Free month = Pick the correct winner AND the closest to each team's score without going over each team's final point total

You may only enter one score prediction each week, and predictions lock one hour before kickoff. Maximum subscription prize per person is one year.

THIS YEAR'S WINNERS:

vs. UTEP – @Huskerpanther

>> Prediction: Nebraska 34, UTEP 7

>> Actual score: Nebraska 40, UTEP 7

vs. Colorado – NONE

>> Actual score: Nebraska 28, Colorado 10

vs. Northern Iowa – @TX Huskr

>> Prediction: Nebraska 34, Northern Iowa 3 (!!!)

>> Actual final score: Nebraska 34, Northern Iowa 3

