Nebraska vs. Illinois final score predictions plus CFB Week 4 picks

Game day for Nebraska football is nearly at our doorstep once again as quarterback Dylan Raiola, head coach Matt Rhule and the Huskers square off against Big Ten foe Illinois. As the No. 22-ranked Huskers (3-0) and No. 24-ranked Illini (3-0) get ready for kick off (7:00 p.m. CT on FOX), the Inside Nebraska crew* dishes out final score predictions for the game plus their CFB Week 4 picks against the spread! GUESS THE SCORE CONTEST: Tell us your final score predictions for Nebraska-Illinois IN THIS THREAD on our Insider's Board for a chance to win a free one-year subscription! Scroll to the bottom of this page for more info. *Publisher Zack Carpenter, staff writer Steve Marik, recruiting analyst Tim Verghese and digital producer Jansen Coburn

NEBRASKA vs. ILLINOIS FINAL SCORE PREDICTIONS

Spread: NEB -7.5 Total: 42.5 >> Spread and total per BetMGM as of Wednesday, Sept. 18 ********** ZACK: Nebraska 24, Illinois 13 STEVE: Nebraska 31, Illinois 23 TIM: Nebraska 27, Illinois 17 JANSEN: Nebraska 28, Illinois 17

CFB WEEK 4 PICKS

Week 4 Games *on Friday Matchup Spread 24 Illinois (3-0) @ 22 Nebraska (3-0) NEB -7.5 11 USC (2-0) @ 18 Michigan (2-1) USC -5.5 UCLA (1-1) @ 16 LSU (2-1) LSU -24.5 Rutgers (2-0) @ Virginia Tech (2-1) VT -3.5 Northwestern (2-1) @ Washington (2-1) WASH -10.5 Iowa (2-1) @ Minnesota (2-1) IOWA -2.5 Michigan State (3-0) @ Boston College (2-1) BC -6.5 Purdue (1-1) @ Oregon State (2-1) ORST -4.5 12 Utah (3-0) @ 14 Oklahoma State (3-0) UT -2.5 6 Tennessee (3-0) @ 15 Oklahoma (3-0) TN -7

Week 4 CFB Picks ATS $ = straight-up upset; all picks are made against the spread Zack Steve Tim Jansen Nebraska Nebraska Nebraska Nebraska USC USC Michigan USC LSU UCLA LSU LSU Rutgers – $ Rutgers – $ Rutgers Rutgers – $ Washington Washington Washington Washington Iowa Iowa Iowa Minnesota – $ Boston College Boston College Michigan State Michigan State Oregon State Oregon State Oregon State Oregon State Okie State – $ Utah Okie State Okie State – $ Tennessee Tennessee Tennessee Tennessee Last week: 3-7 (3 pts) Last week: 5-5 (7 pts) Last week: 7-3 (7 pts) Last week: 4-6 (5 pts)

Important notes: >>> Our 10 picks in the table above are made "Against the Spread." For example: If one of our staff members predicts Nebraska to beat Colorado, 35-31, they may still have Colorado listed on the chart because they are predicting a Nebraska win but do not believe the Huskers will cover the spread. For those unfamiliar with how ATS picks work, head to this link for a full rundown! >>> The spreads are locked in on Thursday every week. Each staff member had the same spread to consider. >>> Scoring System: 1 point awarded in the season standings for each correct pick, 1 bonus point awarded for correctly picking an upset straight up, 1 bonus point awarded for predicting the exact score + winner of Nebraska's game.

Standings

1 – Zack: 13-17 (17 pts) 2 – Tim: 15-15 (15 pts) 3 – Steve: 12-18 (15 pts) 4 – Jansen: 9-21 (11 pts) Record in straight-up upset picks: Zack: 4-4 Tim: 0-1 Steve: 3-0 Jansen: 2-2

