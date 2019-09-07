News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-07 01:01:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Nebraska vs. Colorado: Keys to victory, HOL score predictions

Sean Callahan • HuskerOnline
@Sean_Callahan
Publisher
Sean Callahan has worked with Rivals.com since 2000, and has been the Publisher of HuskerOnline since 2007. He also reports for KETV Channel 7 in Omaha, NET's Big Red Wrap-Up and KFAB Radio in Omaha.

BOULDER, Colo. - Nebraska will travel out to Colorado today to try and avenge last year's disappointing loss in Lincoln.

The Buffaloes (1-0) and Huskers (1-0) won their respective season openers, but questions remain on both sides of this match-up.

As things get closer to kickoff, here are today's keys to victory for Nebraska vs. Colorado. NU enters today's match-up as a slight 4 point favorite over CU.

Adrian Martinez is hoping for a much better game this week at Colorado.
Adrian Martinez is hoping for a much better game this week at Colorado. (Associated Press)

KEYS TO VICTORY: Nebraska at Colorado 


KEY 1: Washington needs to be an early spark

When I look at this Husker offense going into Saturday, the play of running back Maurice Washington is ultimately going to be one of the biggest factors. They needed him last week early against South Alabama to get the ground attack going. Washington was suspended for the first half, and the running game never got into a rhythm. He needs to spark things today in Boulder.

KEY 2: Contain CU's downhill running attack

One of the big changes Mel Tucker brought to CU is more of a pro-style offense. Last season the Buffs were more spread-based, but today you'll see quarterback Steven Montez under center more and also multiple tight ends featured at times. Colorado is going to try to establish running back Alex Fontenot. It will be important for the Blackshirts to win on early run downs.

KEY 3: Martinez has to come out swinging

Adrian Martinez has been challenged, and he's even been called out by some after his "sophomore slump" type performance last week against South Alabama. Martinez needs to respond early, and show people last week was a fluke.

KEY 4: Limit coverage busts on defense

Nebraska's secondary a week ago had more than a handful of busts on the back end, along with some missed tackles that proved to be costly. When you are facing off against a future first-rounder like wide receiver Laviska Shenault, the Huskers are going to have to limit their mistakes on the back end today. Quarterback Steven Montez is also good enough to make Nebraska pay if they aren't communicating well on the back end.

KEY 5: Feed of the large Sea of Red in Boulder

I expect the scene in Boulder today to be legendary. Nebraska fans have been circling this game for quite some time. The Huskers need to feed off the crowd and use it to their advantage. I'm not even sure Colorado knows what's coming for them in Boulder in terms of the number of Husker fans that have made their way into town.

EXPERT TAKE: Nebraska at Colorado 

Sean Callahan - HuskerOnline Publisher

Nebraska will take the field a very motivated football team in Boulder on Saturday. I expect to see Adrian Martinez, Maurice Washington, JD Spielman and the Husker offense show up. The large contingent of NU fans in Boulder will also provide a lift for this football team. The game will be close, but Nebraska will control it throughout and hang on for the win.

Nebraska 41, Colorado 34

##############################

Robin Washut - HuskerOnline Senior Writer

Nebraska’s offense couldn’t look much worse than it did in Week 1, so I expect a bounce-back effort today. However, the defense is going to be in for a much steeper challenge against a dangerous Colorado offense. The forecast should be OK in Boulder, so I see this one being a high-scoring shootout with Nebraska pulling out a close victory.

Nebraska 35, Colorado 31

##############################

Nate Clouse - HuskerOnline Lead Recruiting Analyst

Colorado got the best of new Nebraska head coach Scott Frost last year and this year I feel like Frost will get the best of new Buffs head coach Mel Tucker. I think the Huskers offense takes a big step forward and the defense continues to be opportunistic. In the end, it will be won by a big play from someone like JD Spielman, Maurice Washington or Wan’dale Robinson.

Nebraska 35, Colorado 30

##############################

Mike'l Severe - 1620 the Zone

I think this will be a shootout depending on the weather. You have to expect the NU offense to hit its stride and go after that Buffs secondary that gave up more than 350 yards to CSU. At the same time, Colorado has a bit of a run game now and Montez will make plays. I had to pick a score early for Big Red Wrap, I think both teams score more than this. (I like the over 65)

Nebraska 31, Colorado 30

##############################

Andy Kendeigh - KETV Channel 7 Sports Director

It was not the offensive opener Husker fans expected but week 1 struggles will pay dividends in week 2. It's the old saying, the biggest jump comes between week 1 and week 2 but that applies to Colorado too. If Nebraska can hold Montez, Shenault and Fontenot in check, Nebraska will reward it's traveling red sea a rocky mountain high. Scott Frost gets his first road win as the Huskers Head Coach against a bitter rival.

Nebraska 44, Colorado 34

HuskerOnline Week 2 Score Predictions 
Week  Sean Callahan Robin Washut Nate Clouse Mike'l Severe Andy Kendeigh 

Nebraska at Colo.

Nebraska 41-34

Nebraska

35-31

Nebraska

35-30

Nebraska 31-30

Nebraska

44-34

Minn. at Fresno St.

Minnesota

37-35

Fresno St.

21-20

Fresno St.

34-27

Fresno St.

27-20

Fresno St.

27-23

Cinn. at Ohio State

Ohio State 41-20

Ohio State

31-17

Ohio State

38-24

Ohio Sate

24-13

Ohio State

44-27

Vandy at Purdue

Purdue

37-30

Purdue

27-24

Purdue

30-28

Purdue

31-26

Purdue

31-28

BYU at Tennessee

BYU

27-26

Tennessee

23-21

BYU

27-21

Tennessee

30-20

Tennessee

27-21

TAMU at Clemson

Clemson

38-24

Clemson

48-18

Clemson

41-28

Clemson

48-24

Clemson

34-21
HuskerOnline Score Prediction Standings 
Expert Picker Straight Up vs. the Spread  Cumulative Total 

Nate Clouse

HuskerOnline

6-0

6-0

12

Sean Callahan

HuskerOnline

6-0

4-2

10

Andy Kendeigh

KETV-ABC Omaha

5-1

3-3

8

Mike'l Severe

1620 the Zone

4-2

4-2

8

Robin Washut

HuskerOnline

4-2

3-3

7
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}