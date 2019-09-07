HuskerOnline

BOULDER, Colo. - Nebraska will travel out to Colorado today to try and avenge last year's disappointing loss in Lincoln. The Buffaloes (1-0) and Huskers (1-0) won their respective season openers, but questions remain on both sides of this match-up. As things get closer to kickoff, here are today's keys to victory for Nebraska vs. Colorado. NU enters today's match-up as a slight 4 point favorite over CU.



Adrian Martinez is hoping for a much better game this week at Colorado. (Associated Press)

KEYS TO VICTORY: Nebraska at Colorado



KEY 1: Washington needs to be an early spark When I look at this Husker offense going into Saturday, the play of running back Maurice Washington is ultimately going to be one of the biggest factors. They needed him last week early against South Alabama to get the ground attack going. Washington was suspended for the first half, and the running game never got into a rhythm. He needs to spark things today in Boulder. KEY 2: Contain CU's downhill running attack One of the big changes Mel Tucker brought to CU is more of a pro-style offense. Last season the Buffs were more spread-based, but today you'll see quarterback Steven Montez under center more and also multiple tight ends featured at times. Colorado is going to try to establish running back Alex Fontenot. It will be important for the Blackshirts to win on early run downs. KEY 3: Martinez has to come out swinging Adrian Martinez has been challenged, and he's even been called out by some after his "sophomore slump" type performance last week against South Alabama. Martinez needs to respond early, and show people last week was a fluke. KEY 4: Limit coverage busts on defense Nebraska's secondary a week ago had more than a handful of busts on the back end, along with some missed tackles that proved to be costly. When you are facing off against a future first-rounder like wide receiver Laviska Shenault, the Huskers are going to have to limit their mistakes on the back end today. Quarterback Steven Montez is also good enough to make Nebraska pay if they aren't communicating well on the back end. KEY 5: Feed of the large Sea of Red in Boulder I expect the scene in Boulder today to be legendary. Nebraska fans have been circling this game for quite some time. The Huskers need to feed off the crowd and use it to their advantage. I'm not even sure Colorado knows what's coming for them in Boulder in terms of the number of Husker fans that have made their way into town.

EXPERT TAKE: Nebraska at Colorado

Sean Callahan - HuskerOnline Publisher Nebraska will take the field a very motivated football team in Boulder on Saturday. I expect to see Adrian Martinez, Maurice Washington, JD Spielman and the Husker offense show up. The large contingent of NU fans in Boulder will also provide a lift for this football team. The game will be close, but Nebraska will control it throughout and hang on for the win. Nebraska 41, Colorado 34 ############################## Robin Washut - HuskerOnline Senior Writer Nebraska’s offense couldn’t look much worse than it did in Week 1, so I expect a bounce-back effort today. However, the defense is going to be in for a much steeper challenge against a dangerous Colorado offense. The forecast should be OK in Boulder, so I see this one being a high-scoring shootout with Nebraska pulling out a close victory. Nebraska 35, Colorado 31 ############################## Nate Clouse - HuskerOnline Lead Recruiting Analyst Colorado got the best of new Nebraska head coach Scott Frost last year and this year I feel like Frost will get the best of new Buffs head coach Mel Tucker. I think the Huskers offense takes a big step forward and the defense continues to be opportunistic. In the end, it will be won by a big play from someone like JD Spielman, Maurice Washington or Wan’dale Robinson. Nebraska 35, Colorado 30 ############################## Mike'l Severe - 1620 the Zone I think this will be a shootout depending on the weather. You have to expect the NU offense to hit its stride and go after that Buffs secondary that gave up more than 350 yards to CSU. At the same time, Colorado has a bit of a run game now and Montez will make plays. I had to pick a score early for Big Red Wrap, I think both teams score more than this. (I like the over 65) Nebraska 31, Colorado 30 ############################## Andy Kendeigh - KETV Channel 7 Sports Director It was not the offensive opener Husker fans expected but week 1 struggles will pay dividends in week 2. It's the old saying, the biggest jump comes between week 1 and week 2 but that applies to Colorado too. If Nebraska can hold Montez, Shenault and Fontenot in check, Nebraska will reward it's traveling red sea a rocky mountain high. Scott Frost gets his first road win as the Huskers Head Coach against a bitter rival. Nebraska 44, Colorado 34

HuskerOnline Week 2 Score Predictions Week Sean Callahan Robin Washut Nate Clouse Mike'l Severe Andy Kendeigh Nebraska at Colo. Nebraska 41-34 Nebraska 35-31 Nebraska 35-30 Nebraska 31-30 Nebraska 44-34 Minn. at Fresno St. Minnesota 37-35 Fresno St. 21-20 Fresno St. 34-27 Fresno St. 27-20 Fresno St. 27-23 Cinn. at Ohio State Ohio State 41-20 Ohio State 31-17 Ohio State 38-24 Ohio Sate 24-13 Ohio State 44-27 Vandy at Purdue Purdue 37-30 Purdue 27-24 Purdue 30-28 Purdue 31-26 Purdue 31-28 BYU at Tennessee BYU 27-26 Tennessee 23-21 BYU 27-21 Tennessee 30-20 Tennessee 27-21 TAMU at Clemson Clemson 38-24 Clemson 48-18 Clemson 41-28 Clemson 48-24 Clemson 34-21