Nebraska volleyball is ready to kick off the second half of the Big Ten schedule coming off the monumental win over previous No. 1 Wisconsin last Saturday.

The newly minted No. 1-ranked Huskers (19-0, 10-0 Big Ten) will do so with two more matches at the Devaney Center to continue their recent homestand.

Along with a 2-0 record last week, Nebraska took home a big batch of awards. Merritt Beason was named the Big Ten and AVCA National Player of the Week after averaging 4.25 kills and 1.75 digs per set in the two matches including a match-high 21 kills versus Wisconsin. Freshman Bergen Reilly was also named the Big Ten Setter of the Week with a 11.00 assists per set average. That also includes a 2.88 digs per set average highlighted by a career-high 17 digs versus the Badgers.

Beason is the first Husker to be a three-time Big Ten Player of the Week in the same season since Mikaela Foecke in 2018 while Reilly is the first NU player to be a three-time Big Ten Setter of the Week since Kelly Hunter in 2016.

It's a Midwest trip for Maryland and Rutgers, who come to Devaney sitting in the bottom half of the conference standings.

Inside Nebraska's Geoff Exstrom provides an in-depth preview of the Terrapins and Scarlet Knights: