Nebraska Volleyball, Tulsa match canceled due to COVID-19 protocols

The Nebraska volleyball vs. Tulsa match at the Devaney Sports Center has been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols on Tulsa's end. Tulsa has withdrawn from the Husker Invitational.

The Huskers were set to open their season against Tulsa on Friday at 11 a.m. in the Husker Invitational. NU will still play Colgate at 6:30 p.m. on Friday and Kansas State at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Fans can also receive free admission to the Kansas State vs. Tulsa game at 11:00 a.m. on Friday. Season ticket holders will get a refund of the Nebraska v. Tulsa game. The refund will be given at the end of the season.

The new Invitational schedule is:

Friday, August 27:

Kansas State vs. Colgate, 11:00 a.m.

Nebraska vs. Colgate, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 28:

Nebraska vs. Kansas State, 4:00 p.m.