Nebraska volleyball season in review: Outside hitter

In this series, HuskerOnline will break down Nebraska's season by position group based on statistics and national rankings.

Husker volleyball finished as the No. 2 ranked team in the AP poll after falling to Wisconsin in the national championship game in five sets. Nebraska was ranked No. 12 at one point in the season and surged toward the end in the NCAA tournament.

The leader:

In Madi Kubik's first season as the No. 1 left side outside, she led the Huskers with 412 kills and 3.49 kills per set. Kubik's kills per set ranked No. 138 in the NCAA in the 2021 season.

Six-year hitter Lexi Sun played inconsistently after the preseason, leaving Kubik as the most experienced outside hitter on the court. Kubik had 22 games with double-digit kills and seven double-doubles.

The West Des Moines native had a .202 hitting percentage on the season and hit .219 during the Big Ten season. During conference play, Kubik ranked No. 3 in the Big Ten with 4.11 average kills per set and No. 5 with 4.59 points per set.

Taking smart shots:

Nebraska's outside hitters hit .187 as a group compared to the team's .222 hitting percentage.

The Huskers ranked No. 13 in the Big Ten in opponent blocks with 2.48 blocks allowed per set. Iowa, who finished second to last in the conference, sat behind Nebraska with 2.51 opponent blocks per set.

Nebraska also ranked No. 12 with an average of 15.59 opponent digs per set in the 2021 season.

These stats tell us that the outside hitters struggled to kill balls effectively. They were blocked or dug more often than most Big Ten teams and more than all of the elite Big Ten teams except Minnesota who ranked last with 16.41 opponent digs per set.

The 2021 season featured some of the best floor defense the Big Ten has seen and that could be reflected in Nebraska's numbers however, each Big Ten team was faced with the same challenge.

A factor of Nebraska's less effective killing was that NU had two freshmen starting and one who played in half of their sets. All three of these freshmen hit hard enough to get balls down but there is also a degree of intelligent floor placement and situational shots. Just like all skills, this develops with experience and that showed during the NCAA tournament.

Nebraska's outside hitters improved at the end of the season and hit .193 in the postseason and .225 when excluding the Wisconsin match.