Nebraska Volleyball position breakdown: Middle Blocker

Nebraska volleyball’s season is fast approaching. With six talented freshmen and several players who left the Huskers program, it’s a great time to review NU’s weapons at each position and what each player’s skill set will bring to the program. Head coach John Cook said the competition has been very intense but healthy on the court. He said he is planning to mix and match his lineup to find the best combination of athletes. So no position is safe. Last but not least, the middle blockers where four athletes are competing for a starting position and eventually, super senior Lauren Stivrins might join.

What we know right now: Nebraska has five powerhouses at middle blocker

Both seniors Kayla Caffey and Callie Schwarzenbach bring extensive experience to the Huskers. Behind Stivrins last season, Caffey was a major contributor and was the Huskers starting middle blocker against Texas in the Elite Eight when Stivrins was out. Caffey, who transferred from Missouri before the 2020 season, had eight kills and hit .357 against the Longhorns. Caffey had the second-highest hitting percentage on the team in 2020 and second-most blocks. Schwarzenbach played in every set as a freshman (133) in 2018 and all but four sets in 2019. In 2020, the 6-foot-5 blocker 19 kills while hitting .262 and 24 blocks. She took a backseat to Caffey, however, during the off-season Schwarzenbach was named the Lifter of the Year and Cook said he definitely sees those results in her game. Kalynn Meyer, a sophomore from Superior, Neb., played in only five sets in 2020 and didn’t record a stat. However, she proved why she’s on Cook’s list during the Red/White Scrimmage. Meyer has seven kills with two errors and hitting .294 with three solo blocks and six assists. Freshman Rylee Gray didn’t play in the Red/White Scrimmage on August 21 because Cook said she just returned from a sore shoulder and he didn’t want to throw her into the fire. And finally, Stirvins, a three-time All-American and team captain. She returned for her sixth year at Nebraska despite not begin completely healthy due to a back injury. If she is unable to play this season, even though she and Cook are hopefully, there are four powerhouses at the middle blocker position.

Key stats and numbers from 2020

NU 2020 Middle Blocker Hitting Stats Player Kills Kills per set Hitting Errors Attack Attempts Hitting Pct Lauren Stivrins 197 3.18 37 342 .468 Kayla Caffey 114 2.04 33 213 .380 Callie Schwarzenbach 19 .90 8 42 .262

NU 2020 Middle Blocker Blocking Stats Players Solo Blocks Block Assists Total Blocks Blocks per set Lauren Stivrins 8 56 64 1.03 Kayla Caffey 3 58 61 1.09 Callie Schwarzenbach 4 20 24 1.14

Nebraska middle blocker Lauren Stivrins (Maddie Washburn, Nebraska Communications)

Biggest question: How much will Lauren Stivrins play?

Stirvins has the best arm on court. She finished last season with a whopping .468 hitting percentage. Her mere presence, being a three-time team captain, makes everyone on the court better also. If she is able to suit up this season and is 100 percent healthy, I expect her to take her starting role back. However, with an injury that is as uncertain as a back injury, she will likely have reservations if/when she returns. Cook said her recovery is going well and they are hopeful she will play at some point. That is precisely why she decided to return for her final season at Nebraska. She held off her decision until the very last moment, announcing it the night before the media would be present for team photos. Stivrins is a game-changer and her experience, awards and records speak for themselves. And to Cook, if she is completely healthy, they say ‘get me on that court.’

Projected 2021 non-conference lineup:

1. Kayla Caffey 2. Callie Schwarzenbach 3. Kalynn Meyer 4. Rylee Gray

As previously stated, if Stirvins returns and is healthy, she will claim her starting role.