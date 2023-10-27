No. 1 Nebraska avoided a letdown after last week's historic matchup with Wisconsin as the Huskers swept Maryland at home 25-19, 25-17, 25-8. Inside Nebraska's Geoff Exstrom gives his three quick thoughts as NU move to 20-0.

The Pink Match and honoring a legend

Nebraska held its annual Pink Match that creates awareness for Beast Cancer. It's always one of the best nights on the calendar for Husker volleyball. Players from both the Huskers and Maryland wore pink attire including arm sleeves and hair ties. Additionally, in between the first and second set Nebraska honored one of its own. Lori Endicott was inducted into the Nebraska Athletics Hall of Fame earlier Friday afternoon as part of the 2023 class. Endicott was the first Nebraska volleyball player to be recognized as the conference player of the year and was the first Husker to play in the Olympics. She played from 1985 through 1988 as both an outside hitter and setter eventually ending her career as the all-time leader in assistants. She would later play in the 1992 and 1996 Olympics.

Beason, Murray spearhead offense

Merritt Beason became the first Husker since Annika Albrecht in 2017 to win the AVCA National Player of the Week. The junior opposite didn't slow down as she had another explosive night for the Huskers hitting .381 with 10 kills and nine digs. Freshman Harper Murray was even better using last week's electric fifth-set performance against Wisconsin as a jumping off point as she finished with a match-high 16 kills on a .433 clip. Serving was still up-and-down, but Murray made up for it with only three hitting errors.

A stellar night for Bergen Reilly

The freshman setter earned her third Big Ten Setter of the Week award last week becoming the first Husker since Kelly Hunter — her position coach — to rack up that many weekly conference awards. Her excellent play continued into Friday night against Maryland. Nebraska's offense was humming in the opening set hitting .400 with 19 kills compared to only five errors. Reilly was the catalyst in the set finishing with 16 assists and four digs. Despite a tumble that slowed her down briefly in the second set, Reilly was dialed in as the offense cruised by the fearsome Terrapin block by hitting .349. Reilly turned in another double-double with 34 assists to pair with 10 digs.

What's next?