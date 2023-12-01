Nebraska volleyball ended the regular season with six consecutive weeks atop the national rankings, including three straight as the nation's unanimous No. 1 team. (And two weeks where just one voter, very strangely, had Wisconsin as their top-ranked team despite the Huskers beating the Badgers head-to-head matchup after having played just one time to that point in the year.)

And now, the Huskers (28-1) enter postseason play as the unquestioned No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Women's Volleyball Tournament. They are on the hunt for the program's sixth-ever national championship and fifth in the legendary run led by John Cook.

That quest mission begins tonight as the Huskers take on Long Island University (13-18), champions of the Northeast Conference, with a match slated for 7 p.m. Central Time from the Bob Devaney Center.

The Huskers, if-and-when they advance, will face the winner of the preceding match – beginning at 4:30 p.m. – between Missouri (17-12) and Delaware (24-4) in the second round at 7 p.m. Saturday in Lincoln.

As Nebraska geared up for its postseason run, Huskers head coach John Cook and stars Lexi Rodriguez and Bergen Reilly met with the media for a Thursday night press conference for the final pre-match media availability prior to the start of the tournament.

Watch their press conference interviews in the videos below or on the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel as they preview the matchup, talk about keys to this postseason run and discuss the Huskers nearly pulling off a clean sweep of the five Big Ten volleyball awards.