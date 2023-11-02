Nebraska volleyball is rolling as it heads into a two-game East Coast swing this weekend.

The Huskers are the country's No. 1-ranked team at 21-0 overall and 12-0 in the Big Ten as they prepare for rematches against No. 16 Penn State on Friday (7:30 p.m. CT) and Rutgers on Sunday (12 p.m. CT) on the road.

As they gear up for the long road trip, Husker stars Lexi Rodriguez and Bekka Allick met with the media on Wednesday night for the team's weekly player availability with the media.

Rodriguez discusses her new historic NIL deal, Allick recaps a fun-filled Halloween practice with the Huskers decked out in costumes, and both preview the match with Penn State. They also both react to becoming role models, as several young girls dressed up as Husker volleyball players such as Rodriguez and Allick for Halloween.

Watch their interviews below, in addition to video of Nebraska volleyball head coach John Cook during his weekly news conference on Tuesday.