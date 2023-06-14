News More News
Nebraska volleyball learns 2023 opponents as Big Ten releases schedule

Geoff Exstrom • InsideNebraska
Staff Writer

John Cook's squad is looking to come back with a vengeance this year after failing to reach the Elite Eight for the first time in 11 seasons. Now, his Husker volleyball team knows the non-conference slate ahead of it in addition to the conference matchups as the Big Ten released the 2023 schedule on Wednesday morning.

The Huskers will begin the 2023 campaign on August 25-27 by hosting Utah State, Lipscomb and SMU in a tournament at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.

The Huskers will then host Omaha on Aug. 30 under the lights of Memorial Stadium as part of Volleyball Day in Nebraska, where the program is aiming to break the national record for fan attendance at a women's sporting event that has been held for 24 years.

After the Volleyball Day in Nebraska match, the Huskers travel to take on Kansas State in its new arena on September 3. NU comes back home to host in-state rival Creighton on September 6 at 7 p.m. while hosting Long Beach State and former assistant Tyler Hildebrand of the second straight season.

Other non-conference opponents include two top-15 teams from 2022. That includes a road matchup against Stanford on September 12 and hosting Kentucky on September 17.

2023 Nebraska Volleyball Schedule
Date Time Column 3

August 25

6 p.m.

Vs. Utah State

August 26

5 p.m.

Vs. Lipscomb

August 27

2 p.m.

Vs. SMU

August 30

7 p.m.

Vs. Omaha

September 3

4 p.m.

At Kansas State

September 6

7 p.m.

Vs. Creighton

September 9

TBA

Vs. Long Beach State

September 12

TBA

At Stanford

September 17

TBA

Vs. Kentucky

September 22

TBA

Vs. Ohio State

September 24

TBA

Vs. Minnesota

September 29

TBA

At Purdue

September 30

TBA

At Indiana

October 6

TBA

At Michigan State

October 7

TBA

At Michigan

October 13

TBA

Vs. Michigan State

October 14

TBA

Vs. Penn State

October 18

TBA

At Northwestern

October 21

TBA

Vs. Wisconsin

October 27

TBA

Vs. Maryland

October 28

TBA

Vs. Rutgers

November 3

TBA

At Penn State

November 5

TBA

At Rutgers

November 8

TBA

Vs. Northwestern

November 12

TBA

Vs. Illinois

November 17

TBA

Vs. Michigan

November 19

TBA

At Iowa

November 24

TBA

At Wisconsin

November 25

TBA

At Minnesota

