John Cook's squad is looking to come back with a vengeance this year after failing to reach the Elite Eight for the first time in 11 seasons. Now, his Husker volleyball team knows the non-conference slate ahead of it in addition to the conference matchups as the Big Ten released the 2023 schedule on Wednesday morning.

The Huskers will begin the 2023 campaign on August 25-27 by hosting Utah State, Lipscomb and SMU in a tournament at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.

The Huskers will then host Omaha on Aug. 30 under the lights of Memorial Stadium as part of Volleyball Day in Nebraska, where the program is aiming to break the national record for fan attendance at a women's sporting event that has been held for 24 years.

After the Volleyball Day in Nebraska match, the Huskers travel to take on Kansas State in its new arena on September 3. NU comes back home to host in-state rival Creighton on September 6 at 7 p.m. while hosting Long Beach State and former assistant Tyler Hildebrand of the second straight season.