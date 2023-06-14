Nebraska volleyball learns 2023 opponents as Big Ten releases schedule
John Cook's squad is looking to come back with a vengeance this year after failing to reach the Elite Eight for the first time in 11 seasons. Now, his Husker volleyball team knows the non-conference slate ahead of it in addition to the conference matchups as the Big Ten released the 2023 schedule on Wednesday morning.
The Huskers will begin the 2023 campaign on August 25-27 by hosting Utah State, Lipscomb and SMU in a tournament at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.
The Huskers will then host Omaha on Aug. 30 under the lights of Memorial Stadium as part of Volleyball Day in Nebraska, where the program is aiming to break the national record for fan attendance at a women's sporting event that has been held for 24 years.
After the Volleyball Day in Nebraska match, the Huskers travel to take on Kansas State in its new arena on September 3. NU comes back home to host in-state rival Creighton on September 6 at 7 p.m. while hosting Long Beach State and former assistant Tyler Hildebrand of the second straight season.
Other non-conference opponents include two top-15 teams from 2022. That includes a road matchup against Stanford on September 12 and hosting Kentucky on September 17.
|Date
|Time
|Column 3
|
August 25
|
6 p.m.
|
Vs. Utah State
|
August 26
|
5 p.m.
|
Vs. Lipscomb
|
August 27
|
2 p.m.
|
Vs. SMU
|
August 30
|
7 p.m.
|
Vs. Omaha
|
September 3
|
4 p.m.
|
At Kansas State
|
September 6
|
7 p.m.
|
Vs. Creighton
|
September 9
|
TBA
|
Vs. Long Beach State
|
September 12
|
TBA
|
At Stanford
|
September 17
|
TBA
|
Vs. Kentucky
|
September 22
|
TBA
|
Vs. Ohio State
|
September 24
|
TBA
|
Vs. Minnesota
|
September 29
|
TBA
|
At Purdue
|
September 30
|
TBA
|
At Indiana
|
October 6
|
TBA
|
At Michigan State
|
October 7
|
TBA
|
At Michigan
|
October 13
|
TBA
|
Vs. Michigan State
|
October 14
|
TBA
|
Vs. Penn State
|
October 18
|
TBA
|
At Northwestern
|
October 21
|
TBA
|
Vs. Wisconsin
|
October 27
|
TBA
|
Vs. Maryland
|
October 28
|
TBA
|
Vs. Rutgers
|
November 3
|
TBA
|
At Penn State
|
November 5
|
TBA
|
At Rutgers
|
November 8
|
TBA
|
Vs. Northwestern
|
November 12
|
TBA
|
Vs. Illinois
|
November 17
|
TBA
|
Vs. Michigan
|
November 19
|
TBA
|
At Iowa
|
November 24
|
TBA
|
At Wisconsin
|
November 25
|
TBA
|
At Minnesota
