The sport of volleyball has been exploding in Nebraska for years, but it feels like the sport's popularity is hitting a fever pitch within the Cornhusker State.

Evidence of that was about as strong as it could be in late April. The University of Nebraska announced on Feb. 24 that it would host Volleyball Day in Nebraska on Aug. 30 featuring two matches played at Memorial Stadium – one between Nebraska-Kearney and Wayne State, one pitting the Huskers against Omaha and a concert with a national recording artist to follow.

Tickets went on sale, and on April 27 the Huskers announced that tickets had already been sold out – just three days after they opened to sale for the public.

On Monday night, Nebraska AD Trev Alberts gave the latest major update on the first-ever volleyball event of its kind – and the Huskers are looking like they will make history.

“Well we’re pretty excited about it," Alberts said on the Huskers Radio Network. "Again, we keep pinching ourself going, ‘are you kidding me?’ But we’re still working through a few things, but we actually think that the final total capacity’s gonna be at 91,000."

Alberts said they are still working with a fire marshal, details to hash out on standing-room only tickets, and they are working toward an official announcement for the artist who will perform at the concert that's expected to come on June 5.

Once the school and athletic department get those approvals, Alberts said he believes the Huskers are set to break a 24-year record for the most fans to ever attend a women's sporting event in the United States – a mark set at 90,185 fans inside the Rose Bowl at the 1999 Women's World Cup Final during the United States' historic shootout win over China.

"If we can get to 91,000 (expected capacity), we think the all-time record for a women’s sporting event in the United States is at risk," Alberts said. "We’ll have an opportunity here with our volleyball program to break that."

RELATED: How Volleyball Day is coming to Memorial Stadium | Join the Inside Nebraska community

There are still, of course, many other details to be sorted out, Alberts said.

"Obviously, we’re working with our campus a little bit," he said. "We’re hoping that, as you can imagine if you try to bring 91,000 people here in the middle of the week and you think about parking and those types of things. There will be some processes to go through, there will be some policies that we’ll have to look at. We’ve had some great conversations and collaboration with our campus partners and with the rest of the folks that are competing alongside with us. Hoping to have some more of those additional details, but I think we’re gonna end up with a total capacity at 91,000.”