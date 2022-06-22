Nebraska volleyball lands second commitment in 2024 class

John Cook and Co. are picking up the pace.

The Huskers volleyball coach landed Nebraska's first commitment in the Class of 2024 on Sunday afternoon. Skyler Pierce, the No. 1-ranked overall player in the country per Prep Dig, picked the Huskers just four days after coaches were allowed direct contact with players in the 2024 cycle.

On Tuesday, Nebraska was at it once again: Bennington (Neb.) defensive specialist/libero Olivia Mauch has announced her commitment to the Huskers.

Mauch is a 5-foot-6 in-state standout who is ranked No. 48 overall in the class per Prep Volleyball after she averaged 7.7 digs per set as a sophomore.