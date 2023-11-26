Nebraska volleyball came up way short of its goals in 2022, falling in the Sweet 16 in an upset by the Oregon Ducks to put a damper of a finish on the season.

That loss ended an incredible streak of 10 consecutive years of reaching at least the Elite Eight, a run that included five Final Four appearances, winning two national championships and making two additional appearances in the title match as the national runner-up.

All of that considered, the Huskers came back with a vengeance in 2023. They are now back in the thick of the national title race as this year's No. 1 overall seed and the favorite to win it all following a nearly unbeaten regular season with a 28-1 record (first loss came at No. 5 Wisconsin on the second-to-last day of the regular season) and their first Big Ten championship since 2017 with a 19-1 conference mark.

After being officially ushered in as the top overall seed in the field and after learning their path to winning a fifth national championship under John Cook (and sixth in school history), the Huskers head coach, plus stars Merritt Beason and Ally Batenhorst met with the media on Sunday evening at the Devaney Center.

Hear from Cook, Beason and Batenhorst as they react to earning the top seed and preview their road forward. Watch those press conference interviews in the videos below or on the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel.