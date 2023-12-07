Nebraska volleyball is elite once again. OK, OK. The Huskers have been elite for a long time. But they are back into the round that signifies that label. Nebraska, the No. 1 overall seed in the 2023 NCAA Women's Volleyball Tournament, cruised past Georgia Tech, the No. 5 seed in the Nebraska Regional, with a 3-0 sweep (25-11, 25-16, 25-21) in the Sweet 16 on Thursday afternoon at the Devaney Center.

Don't pay mind to any belief that this one didn't mean A LOT

Nebraska volleyball has been at that elite tier of the sport for a long time. The Huskers earned that distinction throughout the tenure of Terry Petit and nearly the entire tenure under John Cook. The Huskers (31-1) now have two decades' worth of Elite Eight appearances in the John Cook Era, which is in the midst of its 24th season. That's right, this is Nebraska's 20th Elite Eight appearance in those 24 years with Cook at the helm. The Cook Era began with a bang with 2000 national championship in his first year, and the Huskers reached at least the Elite Eight in nine of his first 10 seasons from 2000-09 (the only year they failed to do so was 2003, bowing out in the Sweet 16). After losing in the Sweet 16 and the second round in back-to-back years (2010, 2011), the Huskers rattled off 10 consecutive tournaments in which they reached at least the Elite Eight (including five Final Fours, four national title game appearances and two national championships) before seeing that streak snapped at the hands of Oregon in last year's Sweet 16 in Louisville. Just like appearances in the third round of the tournament, reaching the fourth round almost seems like a given, a birthright, if you're involved in any way with the Nebraska volleyball program. But don't pay any attention to those who may think that Thursday's win over the Yellow Jackets (24-7) doesn't mean much. You could see how much it meant to the Husker players after seemingly every point. The screams, the chest bumps, the fists flying. There was a lot of emotion packed into that one. Maybe it was the fact of losing last year to the Ducks, I don't know. But that one felt like there was juice end-to-end and not just for half or two-thirds of the match.

Huskers left no doubt, still followed same formula as first two rounds

All three of the Huskers' tournament sweeps have followed a similar – almost identical – formula on the path to a victory: Nebraska absolutely obliterates its opponent in both the first and second sets but then finds itself in a battle in Set 3 before eventually polishing off a 3- or 4-point win in the third and final set. Just looking at the three final scores when lining them up side-by-side is a little eery. A little impressive, too: vs. Long Island University: 25-13, 25-16, 25-22 vs. Missouri: 25-14, 25-19, 25-21 vs. Georgia Tech: 25-11, 25-15, 25-21 Despite what I said above – that there was juice and energy from start to finish – it was still a grind for the Huskers to finish off their tourney opponent. In Set 1, the Huskers jumped on Ga Tech out of the gate with a 15-8 lead and scored 10 of the final 13 points. In Set 2, the Huskers were ahead 15-12 and scored 10 of the final 14 points. In Set 3, things got a lot more rugged, a lot more back-and-forth, just like against LIU and Mizzou. The third-and-final set against Ga Tech featured 15 ties and seven lead changes. But it was Nebraska taking the seventh and final lead change in the game's most critical moments. Neither team had taken a lead of more than two points by the time Georgia Tech took advantage, 19-18, deep in Set 3. That's when the Huskers put on the afterburners, taking control of the set – and the match – with five consecutive points on three kills from Merritt Beason, another kill by Ally Batenhorst and an ace from freshman Harper Murray. Once again, as was the case in the first two rounds, the Huskers' stars became stars when they needed to be and made big plays in the clutch moments. Beason (11 kills, 4 blocks, 8 digs), Batenhorst (10 kills, 2 blocks) and Bekka Allick (6 kills, 4 blocks) led the way for the Huskers in the stat sheet, while Murray (5 kills, 2 blocks, 3 digs), Andi Jackson (4 kills, 5 blocks) and Bergen Reilly (30 assists, 10 digs, 3 blocks) also contributed. And now, the Huskers await their fate. They will face the winner of the Nebraska Regional's No. 2 seed Kentucky and No. 3 seed Arkansas. It's a Top-10 national matchup as the Wildcats (21-7, 17-1 SEC champions) were ranked No. 8 in the regular season's final AVCA Top 25 national poll and the Razorbacks (27-5, 15-3 to tie for 2nd in the SEC) finished No. 9 in the country.

Sweep 16!