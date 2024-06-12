The Nebraska volleyball program and the Big Ten Conference announced the Huskers' 2024 schedule on Wednesday. Nebraska will play 31 matches – 20 against Big Ten opponents and 11 against non-conference foes – with 18 of the Huskers’ 31 matches to be played at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln. The schedule features 11 matches against teams that finished in the top 25 of the 2023 AVCA Coaches Poll, including six against top 10 teams. Before the season officially gets underway, Nebraska will have its annual Red-White Scrimmage on Saturday, Aug. 24 at 6 p.m. at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. Fan Day will take place that morning at the Devaney Center from 10 a.m. to Noon. Red-White Scrimmage tickets will go on sale to the general public on Thursday, June 13 at 10 a.m. on Huskers.com. The Huskers open the regular season on Tuesday, Aug. 27 at the AVCA First Serve Showcase in Louisville, Ky. Nebraska will take on Kentucky at 6 p.m. (CT) at the KFC Yum! Center. Tickets will go on sale to the general public Friday, June 14 at 9 a.m. (CT) on Ticketmaster.com. Nebraska's home opener will be Friday, Aug. 30 against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at 7 p.m., followed by a home match against TCU on Saturday, Aug. 31 at 7:30 p.m.

NU will head to Dallas for a midweek matchup at SMU on Tuesday, Sept. 3, before returning home for another tournament. Nebraska will face The Citadel on Thursday, Sept. 5 at 6 p.m. and Montana State on Saturday, Sept. 7 at 2 p.m. Nebraska and Creighton will meet at the Devaney Center on Tuesday, Sept. 10 at 7 p.m., and the Huskers' third home tournament will feature matches against Arizona State on Friday, Sept. 13 at 6 p.m. and Wichita State on Saturday, Sept. 14 at 2 p.m. The Huskers will host Stanford on Wednesday, Sept. 18, a change from the originally scheduled date of Tuesday, Sept. 17. That match will start at 7 p.m. Nebraska's non-conference slate wraps up with a match at Louisville, which has been set for Sunday, Sept. 22. The reigning Big Ten champion Huskers will begin league play against two of the new conference foes. NU will host UCLA on Friday, Sept. 27 and USC on Sunday, Sept. 29. After a road match at Illinois on Thursday, Oct. 3, the Huskers will have three straight home matches - Iowa (Sunday, Oct. 6), Purdue (Friday, Oct. 11) and Rutgers (Saturday, Oct. 12). After a road trip to Michigan State (Friday, Oct. 18) and Ohio State (Saturday, Oct. 19), the Huskers wrap up the month at home against Illinois (Friday, Oct. 25) and Michigan (Saturday, Oct. 26). The Big Red begins November with four straight road matches: at Wisconsin on Friday, Nov. 1, at Northwestern on Saturday, Nov. 2, at Oregon on Thursday, Nov. 7, and at Washington on Saturday, Nov. 9. NU returns home to host Minnesota on Thursday, Nov. 14 and Indiana on Saturday, Nov. 16. The final two weeks of the regular season begins at Iowa on Wednesday, Nov. 20, with the Huskers hosting Wisconsin on Saturday, Nov. 23. Nebraska is on the road again for the final weekend of the regular season, playing at Penn State on Friday, Nov. 29 and at Maryland on Saturday, Nov. 30. Seven of the Huskers' final 10 matches will be on the road. Additional start times and TV information will be added to the Huskers.com schedule page as they become known.