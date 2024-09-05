Nebraska volleyball star Lindsay Krause (Photo by Courtesy of Nebraska Athletics Communications)

Nebraska volleyball will look to rebound from its first loss of the 2024 season, a stunning road upset at the hands of SMU as the Mustangs swept them in Dallas on Tuesday night. Head coach John Cook and the Huskers will host The Citadel and Montana State as part of the Husker Invitational this week. Nebraska (3-1) will play The Citadel (2-1) at 6 p.m. CT on Thursday at the Bob Devaney Center. The Huskers will then end the week against Montana State (1-1) at 2 p.m. on Saturday. Thursday’s match will be streamed on B1G+ while Saturday’s match will be televised on Nebraska Public Media and also be streamed on the B1G+ subscription service. Huskers Radio Network will broadcast all the action on their volleyball affiliate stations, on Huskers.com and on the Huskers app.

HUSKER INVITATIONAL SCHEDULE

Thursday: 3:30 p.m. – Montana State vs. Denver 6 p.m. – Nebraska vs. The Citadel (B1G+) Friday: 10 a.m. – The Citadel vs. Montana State 4 p.m. – Denver vs. The Citadel Saturday: 2 p.m. – Nebraska vs. Montana State (NPM/B1G+)

NEBRASKA NOTES & NUMBERS

>> Nebraska is coming off a 3-0 loss at SMU on Tuesday night. The Huskers fell to an unranked team for the first time since a 3-1 loss to Northern Iowa in Omaha on Sept. 16, 2017. >> Nebraska has won 25 home matches in a row dating back to Nov. 26, 2022. >> The Huskers rank 12th nationally with 3.32 blocks per set. >> Outside hitter Harper Murray is leading the Huskers with 3.00 kills per set. >> Outside hitter Lindsay Krause adds 2.43 kills per set and has served a team-high six aces. >> Opposite hitter Merritt Beason is averaging 2.43 kills per set for the Big Red. >> Middle blocker Andi Jackson is averaging 2.36 kills and 1.21 per set with a team-best .519 hitting percentage, which ranks 11th nationally. >> Middle blocker Rebekah Allick adds 2.23 kills per set on .345 hitting and has put up 22 blocks for an average of 1.69 blocks per set, which ranks 22nd nationally. >> Setter Bergen Reilly is averaging 10.64 assists per set and 3.29 digs per set and is tied for the team lead in aces with six. >> Three-time All-American Lexi Rodriguez guides the Husker back row with 3.79 digs per set .

SCOUTING REPORT: THE CITADEL

>> The Citadel is 2-1 with wins over UT Martin and Grambling State and a loss at Alabama. The Bulldogs were picked to win the Southern Conference this season. >> The Citadel and Nebraska were the last two remaining unbeaten Division I teams last season. The Citadel suffered its first loss on Oct. 28, 2023, and Nebraska on Nov. 24, 2023. >> Mackenzie Martin, a graduate transfer from Tulane, leads the Bulldogs with 4.00 kills per set. Ali Ruffin adds 3.17 kills per set. >> Belle Hogan has served 11 aces, which ranks fifth in the nation.

SCOUTING REPORT: MONTANA STATE

>> Montana State is 1-1 after a loss to Washington and win over Middle Tennesse State. >> The Bobcats finished 24-9 last season and advanced to the National Invitational Volleyball Championship Fab Four. >> Camryn Greenwald leads a balanced attack with 2.75 kills per set on .444 hitting with 1.63 blocks per set.

SERIES HISTORY