Nebraska volleyball remains the unquestioned, unanimous No. 1-ranked team in the country heading into the season's final stretch.

The Huskers (27-0, 18-0 Big Ten) captured the outright Big Ten championship with a Sunday sweep of Iowa for their first conference title since 2017, and they are off to their season's best start since the 2005 national runner-up team started 28-0.

Nebraska will have its chance to meet and surpass that mark with two games left in the regular season with the finale at Minnesota on Saturday (8 p.m. CT on Big Ten Network) but, before that, the highly anticipated rematch with No. 5 Wisconsin (24-3, 15-3) in Madison on Black Friday (3 p.m. CT on Big Ten Network).

As the Huskers head down the home stretch of the regular season, head coach John Cook met with the media for his weekly Tuesday news conference, and preceding him at the podium was Nebraska star Merritt Beason – both of whom break down the final slate, Wisconsin and more.

Watch their press conference interviews in the videos below or on the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel.