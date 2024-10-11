Nebraska final record predictions plus CFB Week 7 picks ATS

Game day for Nebraska football is still a week away as quarterback Dylan Raiola, head coach Matt Rhule and the Huskers continue to rest up during their first of two bye weeks.

Then, the Huskers (5-1 overall, 2-1 Big Ten) and Indiana Hoosiers (6-0, 3-0) will square off in the Big Noon Kickoff spotlight game on Saturday with both teams coming off a bye. Nebraska will then wrap the season at Ohio State, home vs. UCLA, at USC, home vs. Wisconsin and at Iowa.

As we await Nebraska's return to the field, the Inside Nebraska crew* dishes out final record predictions for the Huskers and gives their College Football Week 7 picks against the spread!

*Publisher Zack Carpenter, staff writer Steve Marik, recruiting analyst Tim Verghese and digital producer Jansen Coburn