Nebraska final record predictions plus CFB Week 7 picks ATS

Game day for Nebraska football is still a week away as quarterback Dylan Raiola, head coach Matt Rhule and the Huskers continue to rest up during their first of two bye weeks.
Then, the Huskers (5-1 overall, 2-1 Big Ten) and Indiana Hoosiers (6-0, 3-0) will square off in the Big Noon Kickoff spotlight game on Saturday with both teams coming off a bye. Nebraska will then wrap the season at Ohio State, home vs. UCLA, at USC, home vs. Wisconsin and at Iowa.
As we await Nebraska's return to the field, the Inside Nebraska crew* dishes out final record predictions for the Huskers and gives their College Football Week 7 picks against the spread!
*Publisher Zack Carpenter, staff writer Steve Marik, recruiting analyst Tim Verghese and digital producer Jansen Coburn
NEBRASKA FINAL RECORD PREDICTIONS
ZACK: 9-3 overall, 6-3 Big Ten
@ Indiana – L
@ Ohio State – L
vs. UCLA – W
@ USC – W
vs. Wisconsin – W
@ Iowa – W
**********
STEVE: 8-4 overall, 5-4 Big Ten
@ Indiana – W
@ Ohio State – L
vs. UCLA – W
@ USC – L
vs. Wisconsin – L
@ Iowa – W
**********
TIM: 8-4 overall, 5-4 Big Ten
@ Indiana – L
@ Ohio State – L
vs. UCLA – W
@ USC – L
vs. Wisconsin – W
@ Iowa – W
**********
JANSEN: 8-4 overall, 5-4 Big Ten
@ Indiana – L
@ Ohio State – L
vs. UCLA – W
@ USC – L
vs. Wisconsin – W
@ Iowa – W
**********
CFB WEEK 7 PICKS
Important notes:
>>> Our 10 picks in the table above are made "Against the Spread." For example: If one of our staff members predicts Nebraska to beat Colorado, 35-31, they may still have Colorado listed on the chart because they are predicting a Nebraska win but do not believe the Huskers will cover the spread. For those unfamiliar with how ATS picks work, head to this link for a full rundown!
>>> The spreads are locked in on Thursday every week. Each staff member had the same spread to consider.
>>> Scoring System: 1 point awarded in the season standings for each correct pick, 1 bonus point awarded for correctly picking an upset straight up, 1 bonus point awarded for predicting the exact score + winner of Nebraska's game. Tiebreaker is the best W-L record. End-of-season tiebreaker is W-L record ATS in Nebraska games.
SEASON STANDINGS
1 – Zack: 30-29-1 (36 pts)
2 – Tim: 33-26-1 (35 pts)
3 – Steve: 30-29-1 (35 pts)
4 – Jansen: 22-37-1 (25 pts)
Record in straight-up upset picks:
Steve: 5-1
Zack: 6-5
Tim: 1-1
Jansen: 4-6