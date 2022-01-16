Nebraska visit much more than Kylon Griffin was expecting

Alabama defensive back Kylon Griffin [KY-Lynn] arrived in Lincoln on his official visit expecting to encounter a rural small town with little to do, but he was pleasantly surprised to be proven wrong.

"It was great!" Griffin began, while adding, "I wasn't prepared for a lot of the stuff up there. It was way more than I expected.

"I expected a country, not a lot to do, type of college, but there's a lot to do in Lincoln. And then, of course, you've got Omaha not too far away from Lincoln. So, there's a lot to do there. Plus, they are rebuilding a lot."

Griffin was referencing the new facilities under construction at UNL, but he was also impressed with the current facilities setup.

"I love the facilities they have now, but the facilities they are building, that they showed me, are going to be that on steroids," Griffin stated. "So, I'm really looking forward to it."

His player host was Myles Farmer, and Griffin said he got a good vibe hanging around the Husker players for the past two days.

"It was great," Griffin said. "I knew he was cool as soon as I met him. We just really relaxed this weekend and I liked being around him. I feel like their players are all connected and have great relationships. Not only hanging out and being friends, but on the field as well."

His potential defensive coaches spent a lot of time with Griffin explaining to him exactly how he would fit into their scheme and on the team should he come to Lincoln.

"I spent a lot of time with Coach Chin and with Coach Fish as well," Griffin shared. "They told me that they build their defense on being a unit. Everybody is together and, eventually, that's going to win games."