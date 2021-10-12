Nebraska visit had DB Marshall wanting to suit up and play
There were around 60 visitors in Lincoln this weekend to see Nebraska take on Michigan. There were a handful of 2023 players that already had offers in attendance and Braeden Marshall from Lake Mary (Flor.) was one of those players. The atmosphere in Memorial Stadium had Marshall wanting to suit up and play for the Huskers.
“I got to Lincoln on Saturday morning,” Marshall said. “I got to drive around the campus and went into the facilities and met some of the staff.”
Marshall liked what he got to see around the town, around campus and definitely inside of the current facilities.
“The whole campus is beautiful. I got to go in the weight room and some of the meeting rooms and see what the program is about.”
There was also a presentation that showed the facility upgrades Nebraska is building over the next couple of years.
“I got all of the presentations on the facility upgrades. I loved the new facility that they’re building.”
After the presentations the recruits went down to the field. Marshall was blown away by the Nebraska fans who were in the stadium nearly an hour before kick off.
“The whole atmosphere was crazy,” Marshall said. “What was crazy to me was how the stadium was filled 50 minutes before the game. They have a great fan base!”
Marshall said there were two moments he wished he was down on the field playing for Nebraska because he got so hyped.
“Both the tunnel walk and the light show before the fourth quarter had me ready to suit up and play! It’s great to see atmospheres like that and fans supporting their team.”
The Huskers see Marshall as a cornerback right now. He measured in at 5-foot-10 and 174-pounds while on the visit this past weekend.
“Nebraska likes me as a cornerback, but that could change,” Marshall said. “I am willing to play any defensive back position. The defense made some huge stops down the stretch. I can possibly see myself playing at Nebraska.”
Marshall has been to a few schools already for visits and he has a list of schools he would still like to visit. He says that he would like to get back to Nebraska at some point.
“I have visited Boston College, UCF and USF. I plan to visit Penn State, Iowa State, Florida, and hopefully Cincinnati. I want to get back to Nebraska again for sure.”
Marshall gave the visit a glowing review, but not a perfect grade. He says the light show before the fourth quarter was the best part of his trip.
“The visit to Nebraska was one of the best trips I have taken so far, but I will give it an ‘8’,” Marshall said. “The best part of the visit was the start of the fourth quarter.”