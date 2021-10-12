Nebraska visit had DB Marshall wanting to suit up and play

There were around 60 visitors in Lincoln this weekend to see Nebraska take on Michigan . There were a handful of 2023 players that already had offers in attendance and Braeden Marshall from Lake Mary (Flor.) was one of those players. The atmosphere in Memorial Stadium had Marshall wanting to suit up and play for the Huskers .

“I got to Lincoln on Saturday morning,” Marshall said. “I got to drive around the campus and went into the facilities and met some of the staff.”

Marshall liked what he got to see around the town, around campus and definitely inside of the current facilities.

“The whole campus is beautiful. I got to go in the weight room and some of the meeting rooms and see what the program is about.”

There was also a presentation that showed the facility upgrades Nebraska is building over the next couple of years.

“I got all of the presentations on the facility upgrades. I loved the new facility that they’re building.”

After the presentations the recruits went down to the field. Marshall was blown away by the Nebraska fans who were in the stadium nearly an hour before kick off.

“The whole atmosphere was crazy,” Marshall said. “What was crazy to me was how the stadium was filled 50 minutes before the game. They have a great fan base!”