Nebraska upsets No.3 Texas Tech in Frisco
Nebraska (4-5) upset No. 3 Texas Tech (6-2) on Friday night in Game 1 of the Frisco College Baseball Classic in Texas. The Huskers 2-1 win snapped the Raiders six-game winning streak.
Senior Matt Waldron earned his first start on the season. He set the tone early for the Huskers through five innings. Junior Chad Luensmann relieved Waldron in the sixth inning and threw three shutout innings. Freshman Colby Gomes finished off the night at the mound to give the Huskers the win.
The Huskers' offense picked up in the bottom of the seventh inning. Junior Mojo Hagge's pinch-hit resulted in an RBI to tie the game 1-1. Gomes kept the momentum going with an infield hit to bring in a runner and give the Huskers a 2-1 lead.
The Red Raiders looked to come back in the final inning, but couldn't capitalize leaving one runner in scoring position.
Key moment: Seventh inning
NU heated up in the seventh inning with its offensive production. It started with junior Luke Roskam who broke an 0-for-14 slide with a double. Not only did Gomes finish defensively, but with his bat as well. Gomes go-ahead RBI and save scored the winning run.
Offensive report: Gomes stepping up
The freshman has proved he can rise to the challenge in crucial situations. Gomes and Acker each finished the game with one run each to lead the Huskers. NU collected two runs on six hits, and added two RBIs on the night.
Pitching rundown: Waldron's impressive night
Waldron's first start of the year came against one of the best offensive teams in the country. The junior allowed one run on four hits and recorded seven strikeouts. Nebraska managed to keep Texas Tech's leadoff man off the base in each of the first seven innings. Luensmann recored a strikeout to end the eighth inning with the Huskers leading 2-1. Gomes also added a strikeout in the ninth inning.
What's next: Bearkats in Game 2
Nebraska faces Sam Houston State (5-3) in Game 2 of the Frisco Classic on Saturday.
All games will be played at Dr. Pepper Ballpark. First pitch is set for 12 p.m. CST.