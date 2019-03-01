Nebraska (4-5) upset No. 3 Texas Tech (6-2) on Friday night in Game 1 of the Frisco College Baseball Classic in Texas. The Huskers 2-1 win snapped the Raiders six-game winning streak.

Senior Matt Waldron earned his first start on the season. He set the tone early for the Huskers through five innings. Junior Chad Luensmann relieved Waldron in the sixth inning and threw three shutout innings. Freshman Colby Gomes finished off the night at the mound to give the Huskers the win.

The Huskers' offense picked up in the bottom of the seventh inning. Junior Mojo Hagge's pinch-hit resulted in an RBI to tie the game 1-1. Gomes kept the momentum going with an infield hit to bring in a runner and give the Huskers a 2-1 lead.

The Red Raiders looked to come back in the final inning, but couldn't capitalize leaving one runner in scoring position.