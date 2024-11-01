Nebraska-UCLA final score predictions + CFB Week 10 staff picks ATS

Game day for Nebraska football is only a day away as quarterback Dylan Raiola, head coach Matt Rhule and the Huskers get set for Saturday's home matchup with UCLA. The Huskers (5-3 overall, 2-3 Big Ten) and Bruins (2-5, 1-4) will square off at 2:30 p.m. CT on Big Ten Network. As we await opening kickoff, the Inside Nebraska crew* dishes out final score predictions for Huskers vs. Bruins and gives their College Football Week 10 picks against the spread! GUESS THE SCORE CONTEST: Tell us your final score predictions for Nebraska-UCLA IN THIS THREAD on our Insider's Board for a chance to win a free one-year subscription! Scroll to the bottom of this page for more info. *Publisher Zack Carpenter, staff writer Steve Marik, recruiting analyst Tim Verghese and digital producer Jansen Coburn

ENJOYING INSIDE NEBRASKA?

NEBRASKA vs UCLA: Final Score Predictions

Spread: NEB -6.5 Total: 40.5 >> Spread and total per BetMGM as of 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 30 ********** ZACK: Nebraska 24, UCLA 13 STEVE: Nebraska 21, UCLA 7 TIM: Nebraska 35, UCLA 17 JANSEN: Nebraska 27, UCLA 13

CFB WEEK 10 PICKS

CFB Week 10 Games Matchup Spread UCLA (2-5) @ Nebraska (5-3) NEB -6.5 Minnesota (5-3) @ 24 Illinois (6-2) MINN -3 4 Ohio State (6-1) @ 3 Penn State (7-0) OSU -3.5 1 Oregon (8-0) @ Michigan (5-3) ORE -14.5 13 Indiana (8-0) @ Michigan State (4-4) IU -7.5 Wisconsin (5-3) @ Iowa (5-3) IOWA -3 USC (4-4) @ Washington (4-4) USC -2.5 Louisville (5-3) @ 10 Clemson (6-1) CLEM -10.5 10 Texas A&M (7-1) @ South Carolina (4-3) TAMU -2.5 18 Pittsburgh (7-0) @ 20 SMU (7-1) SMU -7.5

CFB Week 10 Picks ATS $ = straight-up upset; all picks are made ATS (against the spread) Zack Steve Tim Jansen Nebraska Nebraska Nebraska Nebraska Illinois – $ Illinois – $ Minnesota Illinois – $ Ohio State Ohio State Ohio State Penn State Oregon Oregon Michigan Michigan Indiana Indiana Indiana Indiana Iowa Iowa Iowa Wisconsin – $ USC Washington – $ USC Washington – $ Clemson Clemson Louisville Clemson Texas A&M Texas A&M Texas A&M Texas A&M Pitt – $ Pitt – $ Pitt – $ Pitt Last week: 5-5 (5 pts) Last week: 7-3 (7 pts) Last week: 6-4 (6 pts) Last week: 6-4 (6 pts)

Important notes: >>> Our 10 picks in the table above are made "Against the Spread." For example: If one of our staff members predicts Nebraska to beat Colorado, 35-31, they may still have Colorado listed on the chart because they are predicting a Nebraska win but do not believe the Huskers will cover the spread. For those unfamiliar with how ATS picks work, head to this link for a full rundown! >>> The spreads are locked in on Wednesday, at the latest, every week. Each staff member has the same spread to consider for each respective game. >>> Scoring System: 1 point awarded in the season standings for each correct pick, 1 bonus point awarded for correctly picking an upset straight up, 1 bonus point awarded for predicting the exact score + winner of Nebraska's game. Tiebreaker is the best W-L record. End-of-season tiebreaker is W-L record ATS in Nebraska games.

SEASON STANDINGS

1 – Tim: 48-41-1 (52 pts) 2 – Steve: 44-45-1 (51 pts) 3 – Zack: 42-47-1 (51 pts) 4 – Jansen: 36-53-1 (43 pts) Record in straight-up upset picks: Steve: 7-2 Tim: 3-2 Jansen: 8-8 Zack: 9-10

Guess the Score Contest: Win a free one-year subscription