HuskerOnline - Nebraska trounces Maryland 14-3 in series deciding game

The Nebraska baseball team (15-6) was firing on all cylinders in their 14-3 rout of Maryland (10-12). The Huskers continued their undefeated series run, now having won five series' and splitting two.

The starter from the mound was Shay Schanaman once again on Sunday and he got Haymarket Park cheering as he pitched two hitless innings to start the game and struck out four Terrapins.

Following up the strong start from the defense, the bats got hot in the bottom of the second inning. NU put together seven hits in the first eight at-bats to score five runs and take a confident lead.

In the third inning, Schanaman kept dealing, but one big swing from the bat of Chris Alleyne put Maryland on the board. Schanaman struck out two in the third and the home run was nothing but a bump in the road.

The Big Red offense put together two more hits for two runs in the fourth inning to extend the lead. During that time, the junior on the mound was still impressing. Schanaman pitched the first six innings giving up just one hit and striking out 11 batters.

The top of the seventh inning is when things looked like they might turn as the righty gave up a base hit and then hit two batters to load the bases. Following this, Schanaman hit another batter and Nebraska thought he leaned into the pitch. The umpires conversed and gave the batter the base and head coach Will Bolt was furious, throwing his clipboard and flailing his arms. Bolt was ejected from the game, and Jake Bunz came in to pitch. The lefty reliever got out of the inning with only one more run getting home and there was some fire as the defense left the field.

In the bottom of the eighth, the Huskers were rolling with two outs as Spencer Schwellenbach drove in a run with a triple. Two walks loaded the bases and two wild pitched drove in two more runs. Once again, two walks filled up the bases and Brice Matthews sent a ball over the left field wall for NU's fourth grand slam of the season.

Caleb Feekin was in to close from the mound after the Big Red rally and he had no troubles. The sophomore retired the side and Nebraska completed a dominant win in this rubber match over Maryland.