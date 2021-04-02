HuskerOnline - Nebraska tops Illinois 8-6 in series opener

The Nebraska baseball (12-4) team extended their winning streak to seven games after a series opening win over Illinois (7-9). After four lead changes, the Huskers found themselves on top 8-6, which was enough to secure the win.

To start the game, the offense took a couple innings to warm up. A base hit in the first inning and one in the second couldn't start anything for NU, and both of those runners were left stranded. In the third however, Griffin Everitt was able to cash in with a solo home run to right field to lead off.

The Big Red were able to double the lead in the fifth. Joe Acker walked to lead off the inning and he advanced to second base on a sacrifice bunt. The next at-bat, Spencer Schwellenbach singled to center field to bring in Acker and make the score 2-0.

Cade Povich was out on the mound to start once again, and he shutout the Illini for the first five innings of this game. In the sixth inning, when the Nebraska offense had earned a slim lead, Povich gave up three straight base hits after a walked batter and that ended his day. Braxton Bragg came to the mound and gave up a base hit that scored the final runner that Povich allowed on base. The junior starter ended with four runs allowed on six hits. Bragg was then able to close out the inning, but the Husker lead had slipped, and they now trailed by two.

The offense got rolling again in the seventh inning, and the first two batters got on base with a walk and a hit by pitch. Max Anderson stepped up to the plate and scored a run with a base hit, followed by another single from Luke Roskam that drove in another to tie the game at four. Leighton Banjoff joined in with another base hit and reclaimed the lead for NU.

Braxton Bragg continued his day in the seventh inning, but he only lasted two outs as he gave up two base hits that allowed Illinois to tie the ballgame up once again. Jake Bunz was next up to the mound, and the first batter he faced hit a single through the left side and Illinois was back on top 6-5. Bunz didn't give up any further damage and retired the side.

After heading into the eighth inning with another lead change, the Big Red rallied baserunners once again. Jaxon Hallmark led off with a base hit and ended up scoring on a stolen base, an error and a wild pitch. Max Anderson later stepped up with a runner in scoring position, and the freshman hit for another RBI and this one gave Nebraska the lead. The Huskers proceeded to load the bases and Leighton Banjoff bunted for a suicide squeeze that scored the final run of the inning. NU put enough hits together to take an 8-6 lead with one and a half innings to play.

Jake Bunz was able to strike out the side in the eighth inning, and in to close was Spencer Schwellenbach. The junior gave up a double, but struck out the side and extended the Big Red win streak to seven games.