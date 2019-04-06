Nebraska puts up double digits again to beat Purdue, 13-4
Nebraska (15-9, 5-2) fought through an early deficit and kept the bats noisy to beat Purdue (10-18, 4-2) in another decisive victory, 13-4. On a perfect day in Lincoln with stellar weather, there were moments on the field just as perfect and nowhere near, with errors on both sides.
Seven runs come in for the Huskers in a bonkers 5th inning
There is a very good chance that you’ll never read an inning recap like this one again.
Nebraska was headed into the bottom of the 5th tied with Purdue, making up the deficit in the 4th. Aaron Palensky started things off by taking a pitch off the elbow to get on base. Mojo Hagge kept it rolling, as he hit one towards second and an error allows him to reach just in time. Interesting enough, Purdue’s starting pitcher Andrew Bohm did a thing where he grabbed his hat quickly trying to get batters to show bunt. This was the third time he had done that, and every time it worked out where the Huskers advanced runners or hit a single. Regardless of whether it was karma or coincidence, there were two runners on with nobody out.
Keegan Watson was down in the count, and a wild pitch advanced the runners. Watson fought back and got the walk to load the bases. Luke Roskam walked up to the box for one of the weirdest plays of the season. Down 0-2, Roskam singles through the right gap, as one run scored. Mojo Hagge was waved to go home, the throw was in time… but the catcher dropped it. Hagge slips past the umpire and stepped on home plate, and a prepared Watson got home also to make it 6-3 Big Red.
In case you forgot, there was nobody out to that point.
Angelo Altavilla hit a short dud that the third baseman couldn’t make a play on and he put runners on the corners. Cam Chick walked up to the batter’s box 2-for-2 on the day. He was down in the count but found a good pitch and smashed it to the bullpen in right for a three-run homer. 9-3 Nebraska with three outs left in the inning still.
Colby Gomes doubled down the left field line and finally, Purdue decided to pull Andrew Bohm. Austin Peterson tried to stop the damage, striking out the next two batters. Palensky was back up and sent another single to right and Gomes sped home to make it 10-3.
An inning with seven runs, five hits and two errors is sure to be one that Nebraska faithful will remember for a long time, along with the two kids who will remember the moment their father came home from service.
Very cool moment at the @Husker_Baseball game today as Neil Wesley (Army 2-114 Field Artillery Batallion) comes back home to his kids, Reed (3) and AJ (11) along with his wife, Michaela. #Huskers #GBR pic.twitter.com/K4HsKIpiX3— Alec Rome (@RomeForReal) April 6, 2019
OFFENSIVE REPORT: Husker bats get plenty of use all day long, Roseberry homers
Almost every Husker had a hit today, with only Keegan Watson and Joe Acker not joining in on the madness. Cam Chick started a perfect 3-for-3 with four RBIs until slowing down in his final two at-bats. Luke Roskam also had a solid day with three RBIs on three hits. Colby Gomes struggled a little, striking out three times, but had a double in a crazy fifth inning to help set up another run.
Ty Roseberry also shared in the special moments as he pinch-hit in the 8th inning. Down in the count, he crushed one to left field for the first home run of his career. The bench went crazy, more so than his first hit recently against Kansas State. He was obviously ready for his number to be called.
Fisher holds on, Waldron slips slightly, Palkert cleans house
Nate Fisher started things off for Nebraska and was solid for the three innings he pitched. Just one earned run on two hits with two strikeouts got the Huskers through a tough first couple innings. Mike Waldron took over in the 4th, and was decent but needed help getting out of the 6th as the bases were loaded with one out. Robbie Palkert looked to fix things up and did just that, with three strikeouts and only one hit on 43 pitches. A great outing that earned him the save and Waldron the win on the scorecard.
Purdue's Andrew Bohm dropped to 0-4 and was in tough shape in the 5th and honestly should have been pulled much earlier. He did have four strikeouts but allowed eight runs on nine hits.
ON DECK
Nebraska will look to finish off the series right against Purdue tomorrow at 12:05 p.m. CT. The weather should be just perfect again, with temperatures near 74.
You can watch on ESPNU or listen on the Husker Sports Network (AM 590, 1400).
PROBABLE STARTERS: RHP Reece Eddins (5.09 ERA, 1-2) vs. LHP Ryan Beard (5.90 ERA, 0-3)