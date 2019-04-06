Nebraska (15-9, 5-2) fought through an early deficit and kept the bats noisy to beat Purdue (10-18, 4-2) in another decisive victory, 13-4. On a perfect day in Lincoln with stellar weather, there were moments on the field just as perfect and nowhere near, with errors on both sides.

There is a very good chance that you’ll never read an inning recap like this one again.

Nebraska was headed into the bottom of the 5th tied with Purdue, making up the deficit in the 4th. Aaron Palensky started things off by taking a pitch off the elbow to get on base. Mojo Hagge kept it rolling, as he hit one towards second and an error allows him to reach just in time. Interesting enough, Purdue’s starting pitcher Andrew Bohm did a thing where he grabbed his hat quickly trying to get batters to show bunt. This was the third time he had done that, and every time it worked out where the Huskers advanced runners or hit a single. Regardless of whether it was karma or coincidence, there were two runners on with nobody out.

Keegan Watson was down in the count, and a wild pitch advanced the runners. Watson fought back and got the walk to load the bases. Luke Roskam walked up to the box for one of the weirdest plays of the season. Down 0-2, Roskam singles through the right gap, as one run scored. Mojo Hagge was waved to go home, the throw was in time… but the catcher dropped it. Hagge slips past the umpire and stepped on home plate, and a prepared Watson got home also to make it 6-3 Big Red.

In case you forgot, there was nobody out to that point.

Angelo Altavilla hit a short dud that the third baseman couldn’t make a play on and he put runners on the corners. Cam Chick walked up to the batter’s box 2-for-2 on the day. He was down in the count but found a good pitch and smashed it to the bullpen in right for a three-run homer. 9-3 Nebraska with three outs left in the inning still.

Colby Gomes doubled down the left field line and finally, Purdue decided to pull Andrew Bohm. Austin Peterson tried to stop the damage, striking out the next two batters. Palensky was back up and sent another single to right and Gomes sped home to make it 10-3.

An inning with seven runs, five hits and two errors is sure to be one that Nebraska faithful will remember for a long time, along with the two kids who will remember the moment their father came home from service.