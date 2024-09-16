Nebraska to be without Micah Mazzccua for Illinois game

There was one notable addition to the pregame availability report that was released prior to Nebraska's tilt against Northern Iowa last Saturday: Micah Mazzccua.

The Huskers' starting right guard was listed as out and didn't appear in the game after starting the first two contests against UTEP and Colorado. After the UNI win, head coach Matt Rhule said Mazzccua's absence was due to a coach's decision.

Fourth-year junior Henry Lutovsky replaced Mazzccua in the lineup and played 41 snaps. It marked the sixth start of his career.

On Monday during his weekly press conference to kick off game week, Rhule said Mazzccua is not dealing with an injury and will be out once against against No. 24 Illinois (3-0).

"He won't play this week. He's on the team, he's practicing with us. He's just working through some stuff right now," Rhule said. "He's doing everything we asked him to do, but he won't be available."

The 6-5, 325-pound Mazzccua is in his final season of eligibility. He spent the first three seasons of his college football career at Baylor before spending last season at Florida.

Lutovsky is coming off a calf injury that kept him out of the UTEP game. He's since played against both Colorado and Northern Iowa. He played the entire fourth quarter against Colorado.

"Henry is a guy we earmarked as a starter coming into the year," Rhule said. "Obviously Micah and Justin (Evans) did a great job for us the first game and a half, but Henry's healthy now, so he's ready to go."