Nebraska: The "One-Half Football Team"

Nebraska football offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield and the Huskers head into a high-stakes Big Noon Kickoff showdown against Indiana this weekend.
Before that battle with the No. 16-ranked team in the country commences, and before a guaranteed boost into the national Top 25 rankings if the Huskers win, Satterfield met with the media for his regular Game Week press conference on Tuesday.
Here are the three biggest takeaways from us here at Inside Nebraska.
ENJOYING INSIDE NEBRASKA?
>> GAIN ALL-ACCESS with an annual or monthly subscription for less than $10/month
>> NEW SUBSCRIBERS get 30 days FREE
>> Sound off on the hot topics on our INSIDER'S BOARD
>> Follow us on Twitter (@NebraskaRivals)
>> Follow us on Instagram (@nebraskarivals)
>> Subscribe for FREE to the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel
- OLB
- WR
- PRO
- OT
- APB
- DT
- C
- SDE
- SDE
- OT