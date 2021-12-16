Nebraska TE Travis Vokolek talks about why he'll be back for a sixth season

After officially weighing his options, Vokolek confirmed he will be back for a sixth season in 2022. He broke the news as a guest on this week's HuskerOnline Radio Show.

"I'll be out for a little bit with spring ball and be more of a coach during spring ball. Kind of how I was at the beginning of the season when I had the ankle injury. Going back to that role in the spring and then be good for summer, going to work and go through workouts. Fall will be here before we know it, and we're going through camp and then we're headed off to Ireland. I'm excited to be back, ready to go, excited to be back with my teammates and these coaches.

"After going through a lot of options with my family and friends and talking with coaches, coach (Scott) Frost, coach (Sean Beckton), I've decided to come back for another year," Vokolek said. "I'm excited for the opportunity that's ahead of us. We're going to have a great off-season. We're going to work hard, got some new coaches coming in. I am going to learn the new system, going to help out some other guys as I'm dealing with an injury.

"Fall will be here before we know it, and we're going through camp and then we're headed off to Ireland. I'm excited to be back, ready to go, excited to be back with my teammates and these coaches."

Vokolek also said the ankle injury he suffered back in August played a big factor on wanting to come back another season.

That really set his season back, where he really wasn't at 100 percent until mid-season.

"Obviously, the ankle injury played a huge role in this decision, and not having a full 11 or 12 games that we had, hurt me a little bit," Vokolek said.

Seeing one of his closest friends Austin Allen have a record-breaking season at tight end was exciting for Vokolek.

Allen was named the Big Ten tight end of the year in 2021 and Vokolek knows the kind of opportunity he has in front of him now.

"Austin had a great season. I'm so happy for him, he's going to be a great player in the league in the future, and it's awesome," Vokolek said. "I'm ready to be the guy. I think there's a lot of opportunity for plays to be made and then obviously, for the leadership of the team to be taken care of as well. I need to emerge as a leader and that's on the field and then the weight room as well, and in the film room, just helping out to try and continue to develop the other guys in the tight end room and then on the offense as well."

Being able to play for Sean Beckton for one more season also had an impact on Vokolek coming back in 2022.

"He's meant everything to me. He's a great coach. He's very personable," Vokolek said. "I have a great relationship with him. He has relationships with all of his players, and you can tell he truly cares about his players. He played a big role in deciding about coming back, and I'm excited that he's going to be my coach for one more year."





Note: Vokolek's entire interview will be on this week's HuskerOnline Show.

