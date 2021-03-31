HuskerOnline - Nebraska TE Kurt Rafdal enters the transfer portal

Fifth-year Nebraska tight end Kurt Rafdal has entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal HuskerOnline has confirmed.

The Indiana native saw just 15 snaps at tight end in 2020, after seeing 58 in 2019 and 162 in 2018.

Rafdal found himself in a very crowded tight end room at NU this spring, as the Huskers returned their top two players from a year ago in Austin Allen and Travis Vokolek, and they added the nation's top-ranked high school tight end in Thomas Fidone, along with Norris product James Carnie this spring.

With the extra COVID year, Rafdal would still have two years of eligibility remaining for both 2021 and 2022.

In three seasons at Nebraska, Rafdal saw action in 26 games and caught six passes for 77 yards.

"Obviously we don't want to lose anybody," tight ends coach Sean Beckton said on Wednesday. "But if they jump in the portal we got to find the next man up to go in there and get the job done."