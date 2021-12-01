Nebraska TE Austin Allen named first-team All-Big Ten by the media

Nebraska tight end Austin Allen had the most productive season at his position in school history.

On Wednesday, Allen was recognized as the Huskers only first-team All-Big Ten selection by the media, while Wisconsin's Jake Ferguson was named first-team by the league's coaches.

Allen finished 2021 with a Husker tight end record 38 catches for 602 yards, to go along with two touchdowns.

The 6-foot-9, 255 pound Allen has already announced he will not be back for a sixth season in 2022.

He is NU's first all-conference tight end since Matt Herian in 2003.

Offensive lineman Cam Jurgens was also recognized on Wednesday. Jurgens was a third-team All-Big Ten selection by the league's coaches.

Jurgens has started 18 consecutive games at center for Nebraska. He's been the starting center since 2019.

Allen and Jurgens join defensive back Cam Taylor-Britt and linebacker JoJo Domann who were also named second-team All-Big Ten on Tuesday.

Taylor-Britt was a unamious second-team selection, while Domann was second-team media and third-team coaches.