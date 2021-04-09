HuskerOnline - Nebraska takes first game against Maryland 6-2

The Nebraska baseball team (14-5) took game one of the three-game series against Maryland (9-11) 6-2. The Huskers have now won nine of their last ten games and are undefeated in five games at home.

The regular Friday starter, Cade Povich got the start again for NU and came out dealing early on. The junior gave up no hits in the first three innings and only allowed two base runners. Following that, Povich got into a bit of a jam in the fourth inning when he gave up a base hit, then with two outs the Terrapins loaded the bases and the junior walked in a run. Following that run, Povich only gave up two more hits, but one was a solo home run that ended his day with two runs allowed on four hits in his six and one-third innings pitched.

The early scoring was there once again for the Big Red offense after Joe Acker led off with a double in the bottom of the first inning. A sacrifice fly advanced him to third and a ground ball to first scored Acker and gave Nebraska a 1-0 lead.

With the walked in run for Maryland coming in the fourth inning, Nebraska didn't wait long to regain the lead. In the bottom of the fifth inning it was Joe Acker once again hitting a double, but this time he had a base runner ahead of him. With runners on second and third, Spencer Schwellenbach hit a ground ball that got through the right side to score both runners. The junior later scored after advancing on a passed ball and a throwing error to third to put the Huskers up 4-1.

Brice Matthews had been hitting the ball hard all day, and after two fly outs to the warning track, he finally got one to clear the wall in center field for a solo home run. The freshman got another RBI in the eighth inning when he singled to center field to score one.

In to relieve for NU in the seventh inning was Cam Wynne who went a full inning and gave up just one hit and allowed no runs. Jake Bunz took his place in the eighth inning and he pitched the final two outs allowing no hits or runs. In to close the game once again was Spencer Schwellenbach who pitched the final inning and gave up one hit while striking out two batters.

