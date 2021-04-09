HuskerOnline - Nebraska takes first game against Maryland 6-2

Nebraska takes first game against Maryland 6-2
The Nebraska baseball team (14-5) took game one of the three-game series against Maryland (9-11) 6-2. The Huskers have now won nine of their last ten games and are undefeated in five games at home.
The regular Friday starter, Cade Povich got the start again for NU and came out dealing early on. The junior gave up no hits in the first three innings and only allowed two base runners. Following that, Povich got into a bit of a jam in the fourth inning when he gave up a base hit, then with two outs the Terrapins loaded the bases and the junior walked in a run. Following that run, Povich only gave up two more hits, but one was a solo home run that ended his day with two runs allowed on four hits in his six and one-third innings pitched.
The early scoring was there once again for the Big Red offense after Joe Acker led off with a double in the bottom of the first inning. A sacrifice fly advanced him to third and a ground ball to first scored Acker and gave Nebraska a 1-0 lead.
With the walked in run for Maryland coming in the fourth inning, Nebraska didn't wait long to regain the lead. In the bottom of the fifth inning it was Joe Acker once again hitting a double, but this time he had a base runner ahead of him. With runners on second and third, Spencer Schwellenbach hit a ground ball that got through the right side to score both runners. The junior later scored after advancing on a passed ball and a throwing error to third to put the Huskers up 4-1.
Brice Matthews had been hitting the ball hard all day, and after two fly outs to the warning track, he finally got one to clear the wall in center field for a solo home run. The freshman got another RBI in the eighth inning when he singled to center field to score one.
In to relieve for NU in the seventh inning was Cam Wynne who went a full inning and gave up just one hit and allowed no runs. Jake Bunz took his place in the eighth inning and he pitched the final two outs allowing no hits or runs. In to close the game once again was Spencer Schwellenbach who pitched the final inning and gave up one hit while striking out two batters.
All around defense
Cade Povich was strong from the mound other than a couple of miscues that allowed his two runs. In his six and one-third innings pitched, he only allowed four hits. To help him with that was the Big Red defense who made some big plays. In the first inning, Schwellenbach made a diving play for an out. In the fifth inning, Mojo Hagge had a diving catch on a line drive that could have been extra bases. The most notable play was in the seventh inning when Luke Roskam made a diving play that ended the inning with two runners stranded.
The pitchers out of the bullpen came in big as well. Combined, the Nebraska bullpen gave up two hits and no runs in two and two-thirds innings pitched. As far as defense goes, the Huskers brought their best stuff in this one.
Schwellenbach doing it all
Spencer Schwellenbach left his footprint on this game. The junior went 2-4 from the plate and drove in three of the NU runs. Not only was Schwellenbach a nightmare for Maryland at the plate, but he also came in to close the game from the mound. The righty pitched the final inning and struck out two batters and earned his fifth save of the season.
On the year, Schwellenbach is batting .361 with 17 RBI. From the mound, he hasn't allowed a run and he has only allowed five hits. On top of all that he is one of the best shortstops in the conference and it is clear that he has been huge in this team's success.
What's next
The Big Red will continue the series against the Terrapins tomorrow with the first pitch scheduled for 2:00 p.m. The final game of the series is on Sunday at 12:00 p.m.
Both games can be streamed on BTN+ and heard on Husker Sports Network. Tomorrow's game will also be live on NET Nebraska.