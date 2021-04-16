HuskerOnline - Nebraska takes down Penn State 8-2 in game one

The Nebraska baseball team (16-6) came back late to take down Penn State (8-14) in the first game of the series 8-2. The Huskers broke a 2-2 deadlock in the eighth inning with a five-run rally.

Cade Povich was on the mound to start this game, and he was able to shut out the Nittany Lions for the first five innings. In those opening five innings, Povich gave up four hits and those were the only four batters who got on base. The junior struck out five over the first five innings of work on Friday.

While the defense was keeping the shutout, the offense hadn't quite warmed up yet. In the second inning, NU bats were able to put together three hits and drive in one run, but other than that, the Big Red weren't able to score. Jaxon Hallmark hit a leadoff triple in the third inning, but he wasn't driven in. Nebraska hit singles in both the top of the fifth and sixth innings, but those runners weren't driven in either.

In the bottom of the sixth, while the Huskers held a slim 1-0 lead, PSU was able to string together three hits to load the bases. A double then scored two runners and gave Penn State the lead, and that was the end of Cade Povich's outing. In to pitch was Cam Wynne, who got the final out of the inning and kept the Nittany Lion lead to just one run.

In the following inning, NU worked two walks and Joe Acker hit a single to load the bases. After this, the Big Red was gifted a run with another walk to tie the game at 2. With the bases loaded and still no outs in the top of the seventh inning, Nebraska was unable to capitalize and take the lead.

Although they couldn't take the lead in the seventh, the Huskers put together three hits in the eighth inning that drove in one run to take the lead. Another walk with the bases loaded doubled the lead, and then Cam Chick hit a single to score two more runners to make the lead four runs. To round out the inning, another batter was walked and NU extended the lead to five.

The defense continued to do their job, and Jake Bunz was on the mound during the seventh and eighth innings. The junior gave up two hits but allowed no runs, and after the Big Red scored one more in the top of the ninth, Braxton Bragg came in to close the game. The sophomore struck out one and retired the side allowing no hits and securing the win for Nebraska. The Huskers have now won 11 of their past 13 games.