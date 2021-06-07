Nebraska takes down No. 1 ranked Arkansas to extend their postseason
The Nebraska baseball team (34-13) went into Baum Walker Stadium and took down Arkansas (48-11) 5-3 to force a final elimination game on Monday.
Kyle Perry was back on the mound for the Huskers in this game and he got out to a strong start in the first couple innings. The junior struck out four of the first five batters he faced and retired the first two innings hitless.
The NU offense broke open the scoring when Jaxon Hallmark hit a solo home run in the bottom of the first. Following that, Perry found himself in some trouble in the third inning. A walked batter and two base hits scored a run, followed by an error on a wild pitch that scored a third. Now down 3-1, the Big Red offense kept fighting and got one back with a sac fly in the bottom of the same inning.
Kyle Perry bounce back quickly and struck out two in the fourth before leaving in the sixth with two on base. Spencer Schwellenbach took over with runners on the corners and didn't let any nerves get to him. The junior retired the side and handed it over to his offense to do the rest.
Joe Acker and Jaxon Hallmark both got aboard with singles and the man who was on the mound, now used his bat to steal the show. Schwellenbach singled to left center and drove in a run, followed by Griffin Everitt who drove in the other two.
With a two-run lead Schwellenbach took control on the mound and locked up the Razorbacks allowing just one hit in his 4 2/3 innings pitched. The senior ended his longest outing of the season with four batters struck out and a W added to his record.
Pitching to perfection
Nebraska had a plan in this game from the mound, and they watched it play out to perfection. Will Bolt said postgame that they wanted to hand it off from Perry to Schwellenbach and maybe another guy after that, but the junior from Saginaw, Michigan gave it everything he had.
With the Huskers only using two pitchers in this game, it leaves the door open for a lot of pitchers to use tomorrow. Cade Povich has the possibility of being available as well as more of the bullpen, depending on who is feeling ready.
Clutch in enemy territory
Only five teams have taken a game from Arkansas in Baum Walker stadium this season, but Nebraska made it six tonight. In an atmosphere of over 11,000 fans, the Big Red showed nerves of steel to come from behind and take down the Razorbacks. A huge fifth inning helped them do that with Schwellenbach driving in a run and Griffin Everitt adding two more. NU will look to be the first team to win two games at Arkansas this year, but if you asked their thoughts on that, it would likely be "don't care."
What's next
Nebraska will play one final regional game against Arkansas on Monday at 6:00 p.m. A win wills send the Huskers through to the super regional and a loss will end their season.
The game can be watched on ESPN2 and can be heard on the Husker Sports Network.