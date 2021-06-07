Nebraska takes down No. 1 ranked Arkansas to extend their postseason

"Schwelly gave us everything he had. Every last drop of everything in his being, he gave it to this team. It was pretty special."

The Nebraska baseball team (34-13) went into Baum Walker Stadium and took down Arkansas (48-11) 5-3 to force a final elimination game on Monday.

Kyle Perry was back on the mound for the Huskers in this game and he got out to a strong start in the first couple innings. The junior struck out four of the first five batters he faced and retired the first two innings hitless.

The NU offense broke open the scoring when Jaxon Hallmark hit a solo home run in the bottom of the first. Following that, Perry found himself in some trouble in the third inning. A walked batter and two base hits scored a run, followed by an error on a wild pitch that scored a third. Now down 3-1, the Big Red offense kept fighting and got one back with a sac fly in the bottom of the same inning.

Kyle Perry bounce back quickly and struck out two in the fourth before leaving in the sixth with two on base. Spencer Schwellenbach took over with runners on the corners and didn't let any nerves get to him. The junior retired the side and handed it over to his offense to do the rest.

Joe Acker and Jaxon Hallmark both got aboard with singles and the man who was on the mound, now used his bat to steal the show. Schwellenbach singled to left center and drove in a run, followed by Griffin Everitt who drove in the other two.

With a two-run lead Schwellenbach took control on the mound and locked up the Razorbacks allowing just one hit in his 4 2/3 innings pitched. The senior ended his longest outing of the season with four batters struck out and a W added to his record.