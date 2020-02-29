Nebraska (1-7, 0-0) suffers another ugly loss to Arizona State (8-3, 0-0) on Saturday night in Tempe. This loss brings the Huskers to seven straight losses, and gives Arizona State the three-game series win. NU could not seem to find a way to get anything going on offense or defense, and ASU took advantage of that.

On offense, the Big Red got off to a solid start when junior Aaron Palensky stepped up to the plate in the second inning and ripped one over the left field wall. This solo shot gave Nebraska a 1-0 lead, however, the offense was unable to score the two remaining runners that got on base in that inning.

On defense, the Huskers started the game well with three shutout innings. After that, the Sun Devils scored two in the fourth inning which included a solo home run. In the fifth, starting pitcher Colby Gomes left the mound, and the floodgates opened for ASU. Once the sophomore pitcher left the game, the Sun Devils scored five runs in the fifth, followed by seven more in the remaining three innings.