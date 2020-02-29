Nebraska takes a big loss to Arizona State 14-1
Nebraska (1-7, 0-0) suffers another ugly loss to Arizona State (8-3, 0-0) on Saturday night in Tempe. This loss brings the Huskers to seven straight losses, and gives Arizona State the three-game series win. NU could not seem to find a way to get anything going on offense or defense, and ASU took advantage of that.
On offense, the Big Red got off to a solid start when junior Aaron Palensky stepped up to the plate in the second inning and ripped one over the left field wall. This solo shot gave Nebraska a 1-0 lead, however, the offense was unable to score the two remaining runners that got on base in that inning.
On defense, the Huskers started the game well with three shutout innings. After that, the Sun Devils scored two in the fourth inning which included a solo home run. In the fifth, starting pitcher Colby Gomes left the mound, and the floodgates opened for ASU. Once the sophomore pitcher left the game, the Sun Devils scored five runs in the fifth, followed by seven more in the remaining three innings.
Offense couldn't put it all together
Apart from the solo home run from junior Aaron Palensky in the second inning, Nebraska didn't show much offensive threat. After the second inning, the Big Red only tallied up four more hits, one of which was a bunt. NU struggled to even get guys past first base. Only two base runners made it past first in the entire game, both of which came in the second inning.
Bullpen struggles
The Huskers went to the bullpen in the fifth inning behind 2-1. After that ASU scored in every inning that followed.
Nebraska went through four relief pitchers in this game. Sophomore Kyle Perry was the guy to take Gomes' place in the fifth, and after pitching for one inning, he had given up five runs. After that, sophomore Bo Blessie came in and pitched for one inning and gave up one run. Freshman Ethan Bradford was the next Husker to the mound, and he pitched for one-third an inning and gave up a run. The final player to take the mound was sophomore Tyler Martin. Martin pitched the remainder of the game giving up five runs, with four of those in the eighth inning.
What's next?
The Huskers close out the series against the Sun Devils on Sunday at 1:30 CST. This game will be availible on live Husker Sports Network.