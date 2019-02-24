Nebraska swept in 8-3 loss
Oregon State defeated Nebraska on Sunday to conclude the four-game series in Surprise, Arizona. The Beavers (8-0) swept the Huskers (3-5) on the weekend with an 8-3 win.
Freshman Colby Gomes struggled early at the mound and was quickly relieved by freshman Shay Schanaman in the second inning. Senior Reece Eddins recorded five strikeouts and senior Matt Waldron took over in the sixth inning to finish out the day for the Huskers.
The Beavers took advantage of Gomes in the second inning, scoring five runs and taking the lead 5-1. NU tried to answer back in the fourth inning with a two-run RBI single from freshman Cam Chick to cut the lead 5-3.
A two-run homer from sophomore Alex McGarry increased the Beavers lead 7-3 at the end of the sixth inning.
Key moment: Second inning
A quick Oregon State lead created havoc for the Huskers. The Beavers capitalized off of a poor performance from Gomes at the mound. Eleven total batters saw the plate in the second inning which resulted in five scored runs. Gomes allowed six hits on the day.
Offensive report: Missed opportunities
The offensive struggle continued to haunt Nebraska on Sunday. Six runners were left on base by batters on the day. The Huskers hit .235 as a team and were led by senior Joe Acker who went 3-4 at bat. NU's only lead came in the second inning with a leadoff double by sophomore Aaron Palensky, and sophomore Jaxon Hallmark's sacrifice fly ball to give the Huskers a 1-0 lead.
Pitching rundown: More huskers see the mound
NU continued to experiment with the mound. Gomes, Schanaman, Eddins and Waldron all saw playing time. The four allowed eight runs on 12 hits for the day.
What's next: Frisco
Nebraska travels to Texas next weekend for the Frisco College Baseball classic. The Huskers face Texas Tech (4-1) in Game 1, Sam Houston State (4-1) in Game 2 and finish with Mississippi State (5-1) in Game 3.
All games will be played at Dr Pepper Ballpark. First pitch is set for Friday at 7 p.m. CST, then Saturday at 2 p.m. CST and the classic concludes Sunday at 11 a.m. CST.