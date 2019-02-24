Oregon State defeated Nebraska on Sunday to conclude the four-game series in Surprise, Arizona. The Beavers (8-0) swept the Huskers (3-5) on the weekend with an 8-3 win.

Freshman Colby Gomes struggled early at the mound and was quickly relieved by freshman Shay Schanaman in the second inning. Senior Reece Eddins recorded five strikeouts and senior Matt Waldron took over in the sixth inning to finish out the day for the Huskers.

The Beavers took advantage of Gomes in the second inning, scoring five runs and taking the lead 5-1. NU tried to answer back in the fourth inning with a two-run RBI single from freshman Cam Chick to cut the lead 5-3.

A two-run homer from sophomore Alex McGarry increased the Beavers lead 7-3 at the end of the sixth inning.