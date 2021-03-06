HuskerOnline - Nebraska sweeps double-header against Purdue 10-0

Nebraska baseball (2-1) bounced back exactly how they wanted to after a Game 1 loss to Purdue(1-2), with a 10-0 win.

Pitching mistakes from the Boilermakers and hits with runners on base put the Huskers up 10 runs after seven innings, causing a run-rule to go into effect ending the game early.

Junior Shay Schanaman got the start and right from the beginning he was rolling. He retired the side in the first inning without giving up a hit, and from there the offense took over.

In the top of the second freshman Max Anderson started the inning off right with a base hit up the middle, and from there the Big Red kept getting on base. A walk and another base hit loaded the bases for Anderson's fellow freshman Brice Matthews. He stepped up to the plate and pulled one down the left-field line for a double that scored all three baserunners. Two wild pitches scored Matthews and gave NU a 5-0 lead after 1.5 innings.

Schanaman continued to keep Purdue scoreless as the Nebraska bats kept rolling into the fourth inning where the freshman partnership of Brice Matthews and Max Anderson drove in three more runs.

After six innings and one more Nebraska run, Schanaman's day was done. The junior threw 78 pitches and held the Boilermakers to just one hit. Sophomore Caleb Feekin was next to the mound, and he picked up where Schanaman left off. Feekin held the 10 run lead for the Huskers with two strikeouts in his one inning pitched.