Nebraska stops by to see 2024 RB Williams
Nebraska was back out on the road today and stopped by Hannibal (Mo.) to check out one of their top 2024 targets.
The Huskers were there to check in about running back Aneyas Williams. Williams visited Nebraska in April for the spring game and was planning on getting back to Nebraska again this summer.
"Coach Busch was here today from Nebraska," Williams said. "I know that he was here, but I can't really talk to the coaches. It means a lot to see them here. My coach told me how much Nebraska wants me after coach left."
Williams was planning on coming back this summer to take part in a Friday Night Lights camp. He said that he wanted to get back to Lincoln following picking up an offer from Nebraska to work with the coaches in a camp.
"I had planned on getting back to Nebraska this summer and I just got their camp schedule. The issue is that my entire June is full. I do want to get back to Lincoln though."
This weekend is a big one for Williams. He has the state track meet and is qualified to compete in three events. He's hoping that he can better his 200-meter time from last year at state track.
"I have state track this weekend," Williams said. "I am qualified in three events. I am doing the open 200-meter, 4x100 and 4x200. My best time this year for the 200-meter is 22.4-seconds. My best time last year was at state and I ran a 22.1."
Williams was in Lincoln for the spring game in April. When he was in Lincoln last month he came away impressed with the Nebraska offense and how they use their running backs.
"Their fast tempo can catch anyone off-guard," Williams said. "The way that they use their running backs out in space, obviously not just as running backs but also as receivers."