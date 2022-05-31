Nebraska stops by to see 2024 RB Williams

Nebraska was back out on the road today and stopped by Hannibal (Mo.) to check out one of their top 2024 targets. The Huskers were there to check in about running back Aneyas Williams. Williams visited Nebraska in April for the spring game and was planning on getting back to Nebraska again this summer.

"Coach Busch was here today from Nebraska," Williams said. "I know that he was here, but I can't really talk to the coaches. It means a lot to see them here. My coach told me how much Nebraska wants me after coach left." Williams was planning on coming back this summer to take part in a Friday Night Lights camp. He said that he wanted to get back to Lincoln following picking up an offer from Nebraska to work with the coaches in a camp. "I had planned on getting back to Nebraska this summer and I just got their camp schedule. The issue is that my entire June is full. I do want to get back to Lincoln though."

2024 RB Aneyas Williams