Nebraska Spring Preview: Wide receivers

The Nebraska football team officially starts spring practice on Feb. 28, as they practice for two weeks, take a week off for spring break and then are back for three more weeks before the spring game set for April 9. As spring practice approaches, it's time to take an in-depth look at each of Nebraska's position groups. Up next is the Huskers' wide receiver room which has a new coach and several new players.

Nebraska wide receiver Omar Manning (AP Photo)

What we know: Wide receiver room had a big off-season

Nebraska's wide receiver position kicked off the off-season with Mickey Joseph becoming its new position coach. Joseph, a former Husker quarterback, helped LSU to the 2019 national championship coaching the same position. He recruited and coached Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, the PFWA 2021 Offensive Rookie of the Year. Wide receiver Trey Palmer followed Joseph to Nebraska from LSU. The former five-star had 344 yards on 30 receptions in the 2021 season. He played in all of the Tigers games and started five. As a sophomore in 2020, Palmer had 10 catches for 108 yards in seven total games. The Huskers also added Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda from New Mexico State via the transfer portal. In 2021, the 6-foot, 180-pound receiver had 578 yards on 37 catches. As a freshman, Garcia-Castaneda played in two games and had 52 yards on five receptions. Three players for the class of 2022 joined Nebraska's roster: DeColdest Crawford (three-star recruit), Victor Jones (three-star) and Janiran Bonner, a four-star recruit who flipped from Georgia Tech on National Signing Day. These three won't be on campus for spring camp. With Joseph's impressive resume and proven record of developing receivers, the five new additions and the returning Huskers are likely giddy with the chance to play and learn from him. A new coach and two transfers with solid experience mean Nebraska's receiver group will have an intense spring camp to get a good understanding of each other.

Nebraska wide receiver Zavier Betts (AP Photo)

Biggest question: Who will be the next Samori Toure?

Samori Toure, Nebraska's top wide receiver in the 2021 season, is off to the NFL draft. Toure had 46 catches and 896 yards on 75 targets. Tight end Austin Allen had the second most receptions last season and is always trying his hand at the league. Toure was the Huskers' go-to receiver when they needed a big play and was one of the most dangerous deep threats in the Big Ten. NU is on the hunt for the top producing receivers and there are several wide receivers Head Coach Scott Frost, Joseph and Husker Nation will have their eyes on. Omar Manning and Zavier Betts had the third and fourth most receptions and receiving yards in 2021. Manning had 380 yards on 26 receptions and Betts caught 20 passes for 286 yards. Both Manning and Betts have seemingly not reached their peak level of performance due to opportunities on the field. Both players were mentioned by Joseph and quarterback transfer Casey Thompson as talented receivers in Nebraska's group. Palmer has already earned to trust of Joseph and they are both very familiar with each other's expectations and performances. The LSU transfer has some of the most Power Five experience on Nebraska's roster. Entering the 2021 season, Oliver Martin and Wyatt Liewer were high on Nebraska's radar but both didn't produce as expected during the season. Could having a new coach help or hurt the duo? Toure left big shoes to fill at Nebraska but there are many promising options in proven players but also young receivers like Alante Brown, Will Nixon, Latrell Neville and more who could have an opportunity to contribute come fall.

Nebraska wide receiver Oliver Martin (Associated Press)

Spring Darkhorses: Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda and Oliver Martin

Garcia-Castaneda's commitment was seemingly drowned out by all the other transfers and class of 2022 additions. However, the receiver, who has two years of eligibility remaining, could earn a starting role. According to PFF, he had a 93.4 receiving grade on passes over 20 yards and a 97.1 grade on medium passes (10 to 19 yards) at New Mexico State in 2021. Garcia-Castaneda has to adjust to the Power Five level of competition and defensive backs but he has all the right tools. As for Martin, he started off the 2021 season with a 100-yard performance but dropped off as the season went on. The senior caught six receptions for 103 yards against Illinois but had three receptions and 45 yards during the rest of the season. He battle injured throughout the season but managed to play in eight games with three starts. If Martin can stay healthy during the spring, will he be able to lock down a major role in the upcoming season?

