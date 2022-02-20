Nebraska Spring Preview: Tight end

The Nebraska football team officially starts spring practice on Feb. 28, as they practice for two weeks, take a week off for spring break and then are back for three more weeks before the spring game set for April 9. As spring practice approaches, it's time to take an in-depth look at each of Nebraska's position groups. The Huskers' tight end room is up next, as the group with the clearest leader. Series: QB | RB | WR |

Nebraska tight end Travis Vokolek (Nebraska Communications)

What we know: Vokolek out for spring, Fidone time to shine

Travis Vokolek is returning for his sixth season of college football to lead Nebraska's tight end group. However, Vokolek won't be participating in spring camp due to a shoulder injury. Head Coach Scott Frost said he isn't worried about Vokolek missing spring camp due to his experience. The 6-foot-6, 260-pound tight end had 11 catches on 14 targets with 127 yards. With Austin Allen, one of Nebraska's top receivers in 2021, off to the NFL, Vokolek will have a bigger role in 2022. Thomas Fidone II will also have a role in 2022. The freshman tore his ACL in spring camp last season. Now, he is healthy, ready to participate in camp on Feb. 28, and will likely be taking a lot of reps as the starting tight end. Fidone was the top tight end recruit in the 2021 class and the highest-rated player to come to Nebraska since 2008. He made his college debut against Wisconsin after rehabbing his injury but saw very limited action in his only game. Another player to watch is Chancellor Brewington, who transferred to Nebraska from Northern Arizona before the 2021 season and made a big splash. Although he caught three passes for 20 yards, Brewington became a fan favorite. Brewington was a part of a goal-line package where his job was to block like his life depending on it. The 6-foot-3, 185-pound athlete was a key part of NU's goal line packages. He said once during a press conference that the key to blocking as he does is to "not slow down." He already proved to be a valuable piece on the goal line however, will he have a bigger role in 2022? HuskerOnline has learned Brewington could be out or limited this spring with an unknown injury which could impact his role when the season arrives.

Nebraska tight end Thomas Fidone (Tyler Krecklow)

Biggest question: Could this be a big spring for Hickman?

Another player that will likely split some of the No. 1 tight end reps is Chris Hickman. Hickman came into Nebraska as a tight end from Omaha Burke but played some wide receiver during his redshirt season and was listed as a receiver in 2020. As a tight end in 2021, he had three receptions for 90 yards in five games with a long catch of 54 yards. After a roller coaster of changing positions, Hickman could take a big jump this spring with an increased number of reps. Hickman scored in the 60s on PFF's offensive grade (63), pass grade (65.5) and pass blocking grade (67.9). On 50 of his 89 snaps in 2021, the 6-foot-5, 215-pound tight end was run blocking and scored a 56.5 grade. The consistency of playing in a position group for consecutive seasons and getting more first-team reps could help lineup a big spring for Hickman. With Allen on his way to the NFL, Nebraska will need players to step up. Just like the other tight ends, Hickman has an opportunity to carve out a bigger nitch for himself during spring.

Nebraska tight end Nate Boerkircher (No. 49) celebrates a touchdown with his teammates (Getty Images)

Spring Darkhorse: Nate Boerkircher and AJ Rollins