Nebraska Spring Look Back: Tight End

Next in our spring football positional recaps, we will be giving our final take on Nebraska's tight ends...

Husker tight end AJ Rollins

WHAT WE LEARNED: Huskers have something in walk-on Nate Boerkircher

Nebraska's tight ends were plagued by injury this spring and four of their top players sat out of spring practice with injuries. Walk-on Nate Boerkircher took full advantage of getting more reps and became the No. 1 tight end for spring camp. The Aurora, Neb. native played in three games in 2021 as a second-year freshman. He had two receptions for a total of 14 yards. Nebraska coaches were excited about Boerkircher's potential in 2021. He built upon that this spring as tight end coach Sean Beckton said he was really proud of how hard Boerkircher worked during the offseason into the spring. Beckton said he's "improved in all facets." It's hard to know what Boerkircher's role will be during the season but he did everything he could to put himself in a good position.

Nebraska tight end Travis Vokolek (Getty Images)

BIGGEST SPRING CONCERN: Injuries

As mentioned before, all four of Nebraska's projected top tight ends were injured for spring practice. No.1 tight end Travis Vokolek had shoulder surgery after the 2021 season and was always expected to miss spring. Nebraska's staff wasn't too concerned about Vokolek missing time because he's a fifth-year senior. However, the other three tight ends that went down could have a big impact on the Huskers depending on when they can return. Redshirt freshman Thomas Fidone, the top tight end in the 2021 recruiting class, suffered another knee injury this spring after tearing his ACL before the 2021 season. We do not know the extent of the injury and it's unclear if he will be back for the fall. Fourth-year sophomore Chris Hickman was seen with a sling on his right arm at Nebraska's Pro Day and junior Chancellor Brewington is out with an undisclosed injury. Who will be ready to play in the fall and if so, how much will missing spring practice set them back?

Husker tight end AJ Rollins making a catch during the Red-White spring game

SPRING SURPRISE: AJ Rollins

Redshirt freshman tight end A.J. Rollins was a pleasant surprise in the Red-White spring game. He caught four passes for 39 yards. Rollins made a great play on a 27-yard pass from quarterback Chubba Purdy, that was perfectly thrown. The Creighton Prep product also brought down an 8-yard pass from Purdy. The 6-foot-6, 230-pound athlete made a big jump with spring with more reps and more attention from Beckton and Vokolek, his "coaching assistant," as Vokolek called himself. Beckton said Rollins was always physical, but he focused on making him a better receiver this spring. His catching abilities were displayed in the spring game. Rollins had a big spring development-wise.

Husker tight end Thomas Fidone in the spring of 2021 (Tyler Krecklow)

