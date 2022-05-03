Nebraska Spring Look Back: Outside Linebacker

Next in our spring football positional recaps, we will be giving our final take on Nebraska's outside linebacker... Related: QB | RB | WR | TE | OL | DL | ILB

Nebraska outside linebacker Garrett Nelson

WHAT WE LEARNED: Group had one of the top performance in spring game

Several position groups on the defensive side were a concern during the spring but outside linebacker wasn't one. Senior Garrett Nelson and fifth-year senior Caleb Tannor are Nebraska's top two outside linebackers and had to take on a different role with spring with the thin defensive line group. During their limited snaps with the first team during the Red-White game, Nelson had two sacks for a loss of 10 yards. Tannor finished with two tackles. Redshirt freshmen Blaise Gunnerson and Jimari Butler each stood out as they combined for 10 tackles. The outside linebackers did a good job of getting to the quarterback and putting pressure on him. Nelson was one of the standouts of the entire scrimmage and will likely continue to be one of the stars of Nebraska's defense.

Nebraska outside linebacker Blaise Gunnerson

BIGGEST SPRING CONCERN: Lack of experience outside of top two

Outside of Nelson and Tannor, the outside linebackers lacked experience during the spring. Six-year senior Damian Jackson announced he is transferring after missing the spring with an injury. Jackson would have added depth to the position as he played 75 snaps for the Huskers in 2021. With the defensive line short on players, Nelson has taken on more of a defensive end role, although both defensive ends and outside linebackers pass rush in Nebraska's defense. Depending on the defensive line transfers Nebraska hopes to add and their skill sets Nelson could stay in this role. That could mean Butler and Gunnerson would have to step up. The redshirt freshman will get a big opportunity this fall with the roster as it is now. The Huskers can't use just two outside linebackers for the entire season, they'll need to rely on others.

Nebraska outside linebacker Jimari Butler

SPRING SURPRISE: Jimari Butler

Butler was a pleasant surprise during the Red-White Scrimmage. The 6-foot-5, 245-pound linebacker had six tackles, a quarterback hurry and one sack for a loss of five yards. He didn't play in 2020 as a freshman and then played in two games in 2021, including 12 total snaps against Fordham and Buffalo. Butler's name came up often during the spring and he and Gunnerson both had a big spring. Gunnerson had a chance to showcase his abilities during the 2021 season, Butler didn't. Butler's abilities to get to the quarterback against the second and third teams was good in the spring game but he'll need to prove himself against the first team.

Nebraska outside linebacker Caleb Tannor

