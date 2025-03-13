ACC Spotlight: Committed prospects on flip watch

Corin Berry (Photo by Jeff McCulloch/Rivals.com)

Rivals national recruiting analyst John Garcia Jr. takes a look at four ACC commitments that could be at risk to flip their pledges before the end of the year.

A long-tenured Florida State commitment from the Miami area, Bell is hitting his stride as a national recruit. Georgia, Alabama, Auburn, Florida, North Carolina and others are now on the offer list and visits are to follow. Alabama already hosted the versatile secondary prospect for a junior day and an official visit to Tuscaloosa is set for June. Florida State will get another trip out of Bell the following weekend, beginning June 13, and other programs are working to join that list. The four-star plans on looking at spring visit dates to several programs, both in-state and beyond, as he looks to eventually lock in more official visits in the summer.

Berry has seen his stock rise at the quarterback position since committing to Boston College last summer. He broke out in the fall for more than 3,000 passing yards and 33 touchdowns through 11 games, a run that has been followed by several scholarship offers from programs including Cal and Washington State. Still, Berry said all of the right things about Bill O'Brien's program last weekend at the Rivals Camp Series in Los Angeles, where he turned heads as one of the top 10 passers on hand before reminding others that his pledge to BC remains "strong."

The longtime and local Miami commitment has been back to Coral Gables time and time again, always reiterating the strength of his verbal commitment to The U. However, many programs nationally continue to court the top-100 talent and it is resulting in continued plans to get out and see programs such as Florida, Auburn, Ole Miss and Missouri in SEC country. Campbell anticipates taking several unofficial visits this month and beyond. The program with a date already penciled in for a return trip may sit as the top threat to the Hurricanes as well. Nebraska, which hosted Campbell for the elite junior day to kick off February, will get him back on campus on March 29. Florida, which hosted him over the weekend, is also among those looking at a return trip. Miami won't be easy to overtake as Campbell initially committed back in 2023, but this recruitment hasn't been shut down just yet.