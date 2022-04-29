Nebraska Spring Look Back: Offensive Line

Next in our spring football positional recaps, we will be giving our final take on Nebraska's offensive line... Related: QB | RB | WR | TE

Nebraska's offensive line was an incomplete picture this spring, leaving plenty of questions left to answer. (Associated Press)

WHAT WE LEARNED: The o-line was an incomplete picture

There might not be a more difficult position group to evaluate from spring ball than Nebraska's offensive line. The unit began transitioning to a new position coach in Donovan Raiola, while two projected starters sat out with injuries in Turner Corcoran and Teddy Prochazka. There were also looming questions about who the five best players would be and where they would fit that couldn't be answered due to a lack of spring availability. Reports over the 15 spring practices were a mixed bag. Trent Hixson's play at center was a positive, as was the early impression made by transfer guard Kevin Williams. But the spring definitely closed on a sour note with how poorly the o-line played in the Red-White game, as a makeshift NU defensive line dominated when the top units were on the field.

Turner Corcoran missed the spring due to injury, leaving the Huskers without one of their top options up front. (Associated Press)

BIGGEST SPRING CONCERN: Will Corcoran and Prochazka be ready?

Not having Corcoran and Prochazka, arguably two of the top linemen on the roster, was as big of a reason as any for the o-line's delayed progress this spring. The good news was head coach Scott Frost said after the Red-White game that despite sitting out with injuries, both players were right on track to hit the ground running this fall. “Those two kids are going to work their tails off,” Frost said. “They’re not that far away, so they’ll be back in the mix real soon.” For the sake of the Huskers' offensive line depth, they better. Most project Prochazka as the frontrunner for the No. 1 left tackle spot. With Corcoran, however, it remains unknown where his best fit will be this season. Could he flip sides and take over at right tackle? Or will NU still experiment with him at center during camp? Corcoran's role is will have a significant ripple effect in how Nebraska approaches other spots on the line, including potentially pursuing new additions in the NCAA Transfer Portal this summer. Most importantly, the Huskers need those two to be fully healthy and ready to catch up in a hurry with all that they missed during a spring full of changes.

Trent Hixson had a critical spring to prove he could step up as the new No. 1 center, and by all accounts he did just that. (Tyler Krecklow)

SPRING SURPRISE: Trent Hixson making his case at center

The reason Nebraska was contemplating possibly moving Corcoran to center was because of the massive shoes it needed to fill following the departure of Cam Jurgens to the NFL Draft. A three-year starter, Jurgens started 31 games and played 2,067 snaps in the middle of the Huskers' o-line over past three seasons. There was no clear answer at the position going into spring practices. The Huskers had some players with limited experience at center and were discussing moving other players there to find their best five. As it turned out, the most seasoned returner at that spot - sixth-year senior Trent Hixson - emerged as the frontrunner for the job coming out of the Spring Game. The 6-foot-4, 320-pounder out of Omaha (Neb.) Skutt Catholic spent the past two years as Jurgens’ top backup, but he only played 61 snaps in three appearances at center last season. But word from his coaches and teammates was that Hixson was a natural in that role this spring, both with his knowledge of the position and the vocal leadership it required. If NU decides it's comfortable enough with Hixson at center, it could give Corcoran a much clearer role at tackle going into fall camp.

New offensive line coach Donovan Raiola will have a much better idea of what his group will be when NU returns for fall camp. (Nebraska Athletics)

LOOKING AHEAD: More questions than answers going into fall camp